SWANZEY — Final paving on the roundabout at Sawyers Crossing Road and Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) is scheduled to start Monday, according to the N.H. Dept. of Transportation. Barring weather delays, the work is slated to be completed in two days.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternating, and could be diverted, a news release from the state agency says. Officers in uniform and flaggers will direct motorists.
The work is part of a $1.4 million project expected to be finished in October, according to DOT. During next week’s paving, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, due to the possibility of delays. Those who can’t seek an alternate route are urged to proceed with caution through work areas.