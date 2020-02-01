RINDGE — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick said Friday he is better equipped than any other candidate in the crowded Democratic 2020 field to deliver strong economic and social outcomes and unite the country.
“We all have a slew of great ideas. I have results,” Patrick told the crowd of about 25 gathered at the DiPietro Library at Franklin Pierce University that afternoon for a brief stop on his week-long bus tour in New Hampshire.
Patrick, who led the Bay State from 2007 to 2015, said his tenure in office led Massachusetts to currently hold the number-one spot nationwide in student achievement, health-care coverage and entrepreneurial activity, among other indicators.
“We came out of the recession with a 25-year employment high,” said Patrick, 63, who has also worked as a civil rights lawyer and businessman. He entered the race in November, less than three months before the Iowa Caucuses this Monday and the N.H. Primary Feb. 11, and long after most other candidates had declared.
Patrick also said his rejection of “false choices” can bridge the country’s political divides.
“I’m a proud Democrat, but I don’t think you have to hate Republicans to be a good Democrat,” he said. “I don’t think you have to hate business to be a social justice warrior. I don’t think you have to hate police to believe black lives matter.”
Patrick, who spoke for about 15 minutes before heading to Manchester for a 6 p.m. event, didn’t get into specific details about his proposed policy platform.
Despite his pitch, none of the dozen crowd members interviewed said Patrick was their top pick. Most said they admired Patrick’s accomplishments as governor and attended the event simply to learn more about him.
“He moved Massachusetts forward when looking at health care and has presidential character. He’s personal and calm,” said Jaffrey resident Pat MacIsaac, 75.
Amy Klobuchar, however, is her favorite candidate at this point because of her centrist views and honesty, MacIsaac said.
FPU senior Dante Camacho, a Massachusetts native, said he came to Friday’s event to achieve his goal of hearing from all the presidential candidates who pass through campus.
While still undecided, Camacho, 22, said he likes Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for the way she bucks traditional Democratic Party thinking, especially around foreign policy. Of Patrick, Camacho didn’t have much to say.
“I think he did a good job as governor, but I don’t think he has much of a chance,” Camacho said.