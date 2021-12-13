The emergency department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene diverted ambulances for several hours Monday afternoon after a patient discharged a fire extinguisher in the waiting area, triggering a fire alarm, hospital officials said.
At around noon, a behavioral-health patient took a fire extinguisher from the wall and fired it toward staff, according to hospital spokesman Matthew Barone.
The hospital issued an emergency code red, indicating a fire, but this was because the fire alarm was activated; there was no fire, Cheshire Medical said in a news release.
In the incident's aftermath, patients who'd already been admitted to the emergency department were moved to other parts of the hospital.
Ambulances were also diverted from the emergency department, but by 4 p.m. it was once again accepting new patients. No one was injured in the incident, Barone said in an email.
The Keene Fire Department responded to the fire alarm at 11:57 a.m., according to Chief Mark Howard.
The patient had used a dry-chemical fire extinguisher, Howard said, which left a "pretty extensive" mess of fine powder in the emergency department.
Fire personnel remained on scene for an hour to assist with ventilating the area, he added.
Clean-up was an all-hands-on-deck effort among hospital staff, according to Barone. The hospital's IT personnel arrived to clean computers, phones and printers, while other staff helped clean the fire-extinguishing particles. The hospital's clinical engineering team was evaluating medical equipment late Monday afternoon.
ServPro was also called in to assess and manage the damage, according to the hospital's news release.
The fire-extinguisher discharge is not a hazardous material, Barone said, but it can be a respiratory irritant.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the patient was under police custody in the emergency department while waiting to be taken to the N.H. State Hospital, Barone said.
This article has been updated with additional information from the hospital.