PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital announced Monday that a patient tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital said in a news release it had received the test result Sunday from the state Department of Health and Human Services, and "all proper precautions were taken with this patient to ensure the least amount of risk to our patients, colleagues and visitors."
The patient is a Hillsborough County resident, said Laura Gingras, vice president of philanthropy and community relations at Monadnock Community Hospital.
No additional information about the patient is being released, including whether they are being hospitalized. And it's in contact with the state health department to determine whether the patient has had close contact with anyone else who might have been exposed to the virus.
"As your community hospital, we frequently and effectively provide care for those with infectious diseases," said Cyndee McGuire, hospital president and CEO, in the release. "We have been preparing for the potential presence of the virus in our broader community and we are confident in our ability to maintain the health and safety of our staff, patients and visitors."
McGuire also reminded the community to take precautions to prevent the further spread of the disease, including the practice of social distancing and observing hand hygiene standards.
People who are experiencing a fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, are asked to call their primary care doctor instead of going to the doctor's office or an emergency department. Instructions for how to proceed will be given over the phone.