BRATTLEBORO — A patient of the Brattleboro Retreat has been tested for COVID-19, after showing symptoms of the viral respiratory disease, according to spokesman Konstantin von Krusenstiern.
The patient was tested Tuesday, he said, with the results still pending.
As the Retreat awaits the results, von Krusenstiern said the mental health and addiction care facility is "following strict protocols to mitigate the risk to patients and staff."
The not-for-profit organization serves about 5,400 people annually across all its programs, including 2,500 in its 119-bed inpatient unit, officials have said.