Two Democrats with legislative experience will square off in the party’s Sept. 8 primary for New Hampshire’s Senate District 5, an open seat that comprises much of the state’s Upper Valley.
Beatriz Pastor, 72, a professor of Spanish and comparative literature at Dartmouth College, seeks a return to Concord after previously serving as a state representative for Grafton District 9 — later re-designated as Grafton District 12 — from 2008 to 2014.
Her opponent, Suzanne “Sue” Prentiss, is the executive director of the American Trauma Society, a nonprofit that advises federal and state lawmakers on policy for treating victims of physical trauma. Prentiss, 55, served as mayor of Lebanon from 2017 to 2019 and has been a city councilor since 2009. A former Republican, she is now running on a progressive agenda.
State Sen. Martha Hennessey currently represents the district, which has elected the Democratic nominee in every general election since 1998 and covers Charlestown, along with Canaan, Claremont, Cornish, Enfield, Hanover, Lebanon, Lyme and Plainfield.
Hennessey, who lives in Hanover and has held the seat for two consecutive two-year terms, announced in May that she will step down after the current term and quickly endorsed Pastor, a Lyme resident, before Prentiss announced her candidacy. Timothy O’Hearne, of Charlestown, is the sole candidate in the Republican primary.
Pastor touted her experience in the state Legislature, where she introduced several bills to allow municipalities to issue bonds for broadband infrastructure, as evidence of her commitment to rural communities. Pastor thinks the COVID-19 pandemic has created more urgency around broadband expansion and pledged to continue working on the issue.
“We need to develop … whatever tools we can come up with so that it can happen and it can happen quickly,” she said.
Prentiss also emphasized the need for broadband expansion, noting its particular importance for children who may be forced to attend school remotely this year.
“If we’re going to expect children and teachers to be working from home, we don’t have broadband access that’s equal throughout the state,” she said.
Prentiss said she is running for state office because of her experience managing public health crises in her prior roles directing emergency medical services for the N.H. Department of Safety and Concord Hospital. While at Concord Hospital, Prentiss advised the state on its response to SARS and H1N1 and also oversaw the hospital’s efforts to prepare for a potential Ebola outbreak.
Both candidates stressed the need for a more forceful response to the COVID-19 pandemic than they say the state has implemented. In addition to broadband expansion, they support mandatory safety guidelines for schools and other communal environments that wish to reopen.
Last week, Prentiss joined her colleagues on the Lebanon City Council to unanimously enact an ordinance requiring that people wear masks inside businesses and other public indoor spaces.
She said she would support a similar mask mandate statewide and called for greater investment in New Hampshire’s regional public health networks, which will be responsible for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.
“If we’re going to ever get ourselves back to normal and safely open the economy … we’ve got to practice things that we know work until we have a vaccine,” Prentiss said.
Pastor criticized Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to leave aspects of the state’s pandemic response to local communities, saying the state should create a commission to guide school reopening efforts while also giving additional funding to schools and businesses for safety measures.
“Fighting a pandemic does not rest on individual choices,” Pastor said. “It rests on coordination and the systematic application of the true and tried remedies and strategies of containment.”
Pastor also supports new sources of funding for New Hampshire’s public schools, which she said are plagued by inequalities due to a funding model that relies on local property taxes. As a result, she said, public schools do not offer the “adequate education” mandated by the state Supreme Court’s decision in Claremont School District v. Governor of New Hampshire in the 1990s.
“There is real disparity in the property tax base when you move from one town to another,” she said. “The ‘adequate education’ that the state speaks about depends on how much money goes into funding the school in a given community.”
Both candidates also call for legislation to address climate change.
Pastor highlighted her work on the 2009 Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) bill that became law, which she said allows homeowners to lower their heating costs, thus reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Prentiss said she supports legislation similar to a bill Maine passed last year that committed the state to using 80 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Pastor said her experience in the state Legislature would make her a more effective advocate for District 5 than Prentiss, claiming that local politics do not require a “long vision” of the broader consequences for a given policy.
“If anything, being involved at the local level is a hindrance because you are so tied to your local agendas, local interests [and] local priorities,” Pastor said. “I find that the more involved you are in city or town government, the harder it is to step away from that … and really learn to work for everyone.”
But Prentiss pointed to her work on the Recognition of EMS Personnel Licensure Compact as evidence of her legislative bona fides. As an advocate for the national initiative from 2016 to 2018, she helped persuade nine states, including New Hampshire, to expand their EMS license-sharing laws, allowing paramedics from neighboring states to respond to local emergencies.
Prentiss also noted her commitment to social justice and said innovations she has seen in emergency response may offer solutions for the nationwide conversation about racial discrimination in policing and alternative forms of public safety.
“When I first got involved in EMS ... people would call for help, and they didn’t always need emergency ambulance care — they needed medication, they needed help off of the floor. They had primary care issues that could be managed differently,” she said. “If EMS can do it, law enforcement can do it.”