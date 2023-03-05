One passenger on board an airplane that took off from Keene's Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey on Friday died after the plane encountered "severe turbulence" on its way to Virginia, according to federal officials.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said in emailed statements that the person was among five people on board — two crew members and three passengers.
The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger CL30 jet, was chartered to take off from Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport and land at Leesburg Executive Airport in Leesburg, Va., according to the FAA. After encountering turbulence, the flight crew diverted the plane to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at around 4 p.m. Friday, the FAA said Sunday.
The NTSB said Sunday that the investigation is in "early stages" and that a preliminary report may be expected in 2-3 weeks.
"The aircraft is now secured at Bradley [International] Airport," reads a part of the NTSB's statement. "NTSB investigators have removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder and are continuing to gather information from the flight crew, operator and passengers."
The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide all future updates. Officials did not share the identities of the five people on board, who owns the aircraft or which airport the plane is based out of.
Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport Director David Hickling could not immediately be reached for questions by email or phone Sunday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.
