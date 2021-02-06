WESTMORELAND — A part-time clinical worker at the county-run Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, Cheshire County Administrator Christopher C. Coates announced in a news release Friday.
The individual, who had not experienced symptoms of the viral disease, had worked at Maplewood this past week but is now out of the building, the release says.
The release notes that Maplewood was in the process of testing all of its staff for the second time that week.
All Maplewood nursing and assisted-living residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and approximately 95 percent have also received a second dose and surpassed the time window for the shots to reach their full effectiveness, according to Coates. About 75 percent of staff have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and about half have received their second and surpassed this vaccine-efficacy window, he said in the release.
A third vaccine clinic is slated for Monday, Feb. 15.
Maplewood has taken precautionary measures against COVID-19 since early in the pandemic in line with public-health guidelines and will continue to do so, the release states.
More information from the county about COVID-19 is available at www.co.cheshire.nh.us/covid-19-county-news-updates/.