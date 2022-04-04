The next phase of a years-long improvement project to the Cheshire Rail Trail is slated to start next week, according to city officials.
The Ammi Brown Trail and portions of the Cheshire Rail Trail — near the intersection of Hurricane and Aldrich roads to Summit Ridge Drive — will be closed to the public because of this from April 11 to July 31, including on evenings and weekends, a news release from Keene Public Works says.
The Cheshire Rail Trail begins in Walpole and runs 42 miles diagonally across the county and ends in Fitzwilliam.
This portion of the project will create a continuous bicycle and pedestrian loop in Keene along West Street, Park Avenue, Summit Road, Summit Ridge Drive and the Cheshire Rail Trail, the release notes.
Additionally, dedicated off-street parking areas will be added for trail users, as well as street markings on the roads to indicate bike lanes, according to Andy Bohannon, the city’s director of parks, recreation and facilities. Drainage and improvement of slopes will also be done in this phase, the release says.
Bohannon said there are no markings right now from Summit Ridge Drive to Park Avenue, ending at the West Street bike path entrance.
“It’s better for our cyclists to be on the road as opposed to on sidewalks,” Bohannon said, “especially to use a dedicated lane for that purpose clearly identified. It will modify the traffic speeds on Park Avenue a little bit.”
The parking areas will be at two of the trail heads, according to Bohannon.
One will be at the corner of Summit Ridge Drive and Summit Road, where Bohannon said there is already a “makeshift parking lot.” It will be improved with gravel, he said, and will hold about eight cars. The other parking area will be near Whitcombs Mill Road and will also be gravel, holding about six cars.
“That’s something that will create a safer environment for people to pull off, instead of just on the side of the road,” Bohannon said.
This latest work will cost an estimated $700,000, with the federal government paying 80 percent through the Transportation Alternative Program and the city paying 20 percent, or $140,000, according to a May report for the City Council.
Donations from Pathways for Keene ($30,000) and the Monadnock Conservancy ($15,000) are helping pay the city’s share of the cost.
The City Council also approved $50,000 in the fiscal year 2016 capital improvement program and the remaining $45,000 in May, to come from a transportation reserve fund and unspent money from the previous phase of the project.
Jan Manwaring, a director of Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that promotes alternative transportation in the city, said the group “can’t wait” for this work to start.
“This is a long time coming,” she said, “and Pathways is thrilled.”