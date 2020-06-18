BRATTLEBORO — A Vermont probation and parole officer has been charged with sexually exploiting a woman he was supervising, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
Joshua Russ, 35, of Brattleboro, was arrested Thursday by Vermont State Police.
The agency said Russ was held for lack of $5,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of an inmate and prostitution.
Police began investigating Russ in late May, after the woman reported to Brattleboro Probation and Parole that he had paid her for oral sex three or four times beginning in January, according to the release.
Police said in the release that one incident occurred in Russ’ car in a parking lot in Brattleboro, and two at a pulloff in Newfane, Vt.
The Vermont Department of Corrections has placed Russ on paid administrative leave, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information should contact Detective Trooper Marie Beland at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.