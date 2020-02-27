From revamping Keene’s parks and pools to gearing up for a major overhaul of Main Street, the city’s capital improvement program lays out a host of projects tentatively planned for the next several years.
The document acts as a roadmap for city officials, covering the next seven fiscal years of expected equipment purchases and infrastructure projects costing more than $20,000. The first two years of the program are rolled into the budget proposals for those fiscal years.
Released earlier this month, this capital improvement program is the first since the City Council adopted a new fiscal policy that stretched the planning document from six years to seven and required council approval every other year, rather than annually.
Projected funding sources, which are subject to change as the city drafts its budget each year, include current taxes, capital reserve accounts, and bonds, as well as state and federal grants. Below are projects in the program that could affect the budget for the next two fiscal years:
Downtown revitalization: With construction slated to take place in three phases, starting in 2023 and potentially wrapping up in 2026, the effort to revamp Central Square and Main Street is nearly ready. The program calls for $100,000 from the upcoming fiscal year and roughly $500,000 from each of the four years after that, all from a capital reserve account for downtown infrastructure.
Airport fuel tanks: Two underground fuel storage tanks at the Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey are more than 20 years old, and the capital program says insurance companies have indicated the tanks’ age could lead them to reconsider offering the city liability insurance. Staff’s proposal for the upcoming fiscal year includes removing the tanks and replacing them with above-ground tanks nearby at a cost of nearly $520,000, most of which would be debt-funded.
Public safety: Proposals for fiscal year 2021 include $107,136 to reinsulate ductwork at the central fire station on Vernon Street, and $45,000 of capital reserve funds to replace the fire department’s 2002 brush truck. Projects slated for the following year include $50,000 for architectural drawings for future renovations of the West Keene Fire Station on Hastings Avenue; $233,486 in capital reserve funds to replace the police department’s 13-year-old dispatch console; $725,000 from capital reserve to replace the fire department’s tanker; and $260,000 of capital reserve funds to replace a 2012 ambulance.
Welcome center: Fiscal year 2022 includes $134,000 for potential revamp of the transportation center at 12 Gilbo Ave. into a welcome center with public restrooms. The capital improvement program notes that this is a backup plan, if the proposed arts and culture corridor — which includes plans to use this building for the same purpose — doesn’t “move from concept to construction.” The money would come from a capital reserve fund for downtown infrastructure.
Park improvements: The Wheelock Park Campground, closed for the past two seasons due to disrepair, is on the docket for this upcoming budget for a $40,000 makeover to remove defunct facilities, such as the administration building, and create an RV-friendly area with basic campsites and restrooms. An estimated $1.28 million in upgrades to Patricia T. Russell Park on Carpenter Street — to include a playground, a walking trail, a pavilion and an athletic field — is slated to be bonded in fiscal year 2022.
Big-ticket items in future years of the capital improvement program include the following:
Robin Hood pool: Last year, the city paid for a feasibility report on the future of the municipal pool at Robin Hood Park and was told its “sustainable longevity is not the same as Wheelock,” according to the program. Fiscal year 2027, the tail-end of the seven-year planning document, includes $3.75 million to rebuild the pool. Along with general repairs, the overhaul would address the pool’s concrete shell, the decking and the bathhouse, as well as add an entrance that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Transportation Heritage Trail: As work continues to expand the Cheshire Rail Trail system, the capital program includes more than $2.5 million in proposed funding from fiscal years 2024 to 2027 for the Transportation Heritage Trail, a section intended to honor Keene’s past in transportation with three historic bridges. The document explains that the city would seek out grants and contributions from nonprofit organizations to offset the cost.
Recreation Center renovation: While the city planned to resurface the center’s multipurpose room during the current fiscal year, staff discovered that the floor was in poor condition and without proper insulation. The parks and recreation department wants to take advantage of the opportunity to renovate the space, according to the program, and is proposing $1.475 million in fiscal year 2024 for lobby improvements, boiler replacements, floor replacement with proper insulation and accessible restrooms.
Airport fence: The city hopes to add a perimeter fence around Dillant-Hopkins Airport, citing a 2016 incident in which two deer on a runway caused a plane crash. Scheduled for fiscal year 2025, the project is estimated to cost $1.35 million, though nearly all of it would be covered by federal funding.
Roof replacements: From fiscal years 2023 to 2027, the document proposes a total of about $845,000 to replace one municipal roof each year, all of which are at least 22 years old: the police station, public works garage, City Hall, the recreation center and the airport terminal.
Financial software: The city’s finance department is pitching the need for updated financial accounting software, estimated to cost $615,000 in fiscal year 2026.
City dams: $582,700 is allocated across fiscal years 2024 and 2025 for either the repair or removal of the West Street Dam over the Ashuelot River, declared deficient by the state in 2008. Another $83,200 is slated for repairs of Robin Hood Dam in fiscal year 2024.A public hearing on the capital improvement project is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Keene City Hall, 3 Washington St., Keene.
To view the full capital improvement program, go to ci.keene.nh.us/finance, click “Financial Documents,” click the “Capital Improvement Program” drop-down menu and select the appropriate link.