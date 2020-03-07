Operating budget: $26,217,333, up $801,014, or about 3.2 percent, from the budget approved last year. If defeated, a default budget of 26,302,893 would take effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: A four-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association, which would result in an estimated increase of $82,685 in salaries and benefits in the first year; whether to put $100,000 in a capital reserve for reconstructing and repairing buildings; and whether to appropriate $200,000 to expand and maintain parking and drainage at Jaffrey Grade School, Rindge Memorial School, Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School. The money for the latter two articles would come out of any surplus the district has at the end of the fiscal year.
Contested races: None
Elections: Voting on school district offices and all warrant articles takes place at the polls on Tuesday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Conant High School Cafeteria for Jaffrey voters and at the Rindge Memorial School gym for Rindge voters.