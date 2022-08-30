The Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership, is awarding $1.4 million in grants to three economic and community development projects in the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire's federal delegation announced last week.
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey will receive $304,000 toward the purchase and installation of stage sound equipment, rigging and lighting to support live productions in the facility's 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. The town of Swanzey will receive $306,254.25 for infrastructure improvements in the village of West Swanzey, such as the replacement and construction of 2,400 feet of sidewalk. And Cheshire County will receive $875,000 toward the purchase and installation of radio system equipment for law enforcement.
The local entities were among nineteen New Hampshire projects to receive a total of $6.8 million in grants, which is $2.2 million more compared to last year’s funding from the NBRC, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office.
The commission was established in 2008 to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private sector job creation in parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York. The partnership provides federal support throughout northern and western New Hampshire through grants that spur economic and community development in rural communities.
At The Park Theatre, the funding will help continue ongoing revitalization of the historic venue. The theatre first opened in 1922 before closing in 1976. Purchased by The Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006, it was torn down due to structural problems with the original building. Construction on a new facility began in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. The theatre officially reopened to the public on August 5, 2021, said managing director and CEO Steve Jackson.
“We’ve had over 11,000 people through our doors since reopening,” Jackson said in a recent interview. “Everything in our main theater is completed, besides the rigging for drapey, scenery, lighting as well as professional concert sound and amplification.”
Since reopening to the public, the theatre has been renting this equipment from companies in the region and throughout New England. The grant will allow the theater to purchase its own equipment, eliminating what has been a difficult expense for the nonprofit according to Jackson.
“It’s been very expensive so far, in order to rent while in business,” said Jackson. “This grant will be the final piece of the puzzle, of what The Park Theatre needs to operate as a state of the theatre.”
The grant is a matching grant, according to Jackson. The NBRC will match donations received to The Park Theatre, for a total of $608,000 in funds towards the purchase of this equipment.
Donations to the theatre’s “100 Fund,” named for in honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the original theatre, can be made online at park100fund.com, by calling (603) 532-9300, or by sending them to The Park Theatre, P.O. Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
In addition to the sidewalk reconstruction, The Town of Swanzey will be using the funds for the design and reconstruction of 0.65 miles of roads, extending 450 feet of sewer lines, and the construction of 2,050 feet of closed draining improvements to North Winchester Street and California Street in the Village of West Swanzey, according to the press release.
Town Planner Sarah Bollinger said conceptual design plans have already begun for budgeting purposes. The proposed budget for the project is $2,020,000, and that the town applied for $1 million in NBRC funding, she said in an email. With the reduced award, she said the scope of the proposed project may change as the town pursues additional funding sources.
Cheshire County became eligible for NBRC funding when Congress reauthorized the commission in 2018. The county received a $750,000 award through a Congressional directed spending request from Shaheen’s office in 2021 in addition to the $875,000 for this year. The $1,625,000 combined total of federal funds will offset a project cost of over $2.5 million for expansions and upgrades to a currently 20-year-old communications structure, according to a press release from the county on Monday.
The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office will be the recipient of this funding. The dispatch center receives about 54,000 calls annually as it is the primary source of communications for people requesting police response in 22 jurisdictions within Cheshire County, according to the press release from the county.
These upgrades include the purchase, installation, configuration and optimization of new I.P.-based equipment and systems at 14 repeater sites throughout the county, according to the press release. Repeater sites extend the distance that two-way radios cover by receiving a signal and transmitting it over long-range distances.
