The Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership, is awarding $1.4 million in grants to three economic and community development projects in the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire's federal delegation announced last week.

James Rinker can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1408, or jrinker@keenesentinel.com.

As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.