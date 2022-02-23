JAFFREY — Looking for more local options to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? You're in luck. This year, the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade is expanding into an eight-day celebration of Irish culture.
The inaugural Shamrock Festival will include musical and dance performances, comedy, movie screenings and more, according to a news release from The Park Theatre, which is producing the event.
The parade, which was started in 2018 and continued in 2019 before a two-year pandemic-prompted pause, will kick off the festivities on Saturday, March 12, and that night will feature a concert with Grammy-winner Máiréad Nesbitt performing violin with the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio.
Sunday, March 13, will feature a discussion with Irish author Olive Collins, as well as a performance by The Flying Irish Dancers.
Also lined up for the festival, which continues through Saturday, March 19, is a "Monad Knock-Knock" stand-up event headlined by comedian Mike Donovan and performances by the band Téada and the Chris Fitz Band of Boston. Films to be screened include "In the Name of the Father," "The Butcher Boy," "Barry Lyndon" and "Michael Collins."
“The best way to celebrate other cultures is through the arts. The Irish have so much to offer in terms of music, dance, film and history. It is a rich, layered and fun society to commemorate," said Steve Jackson, The Park Theatre's CEO and managing director, in an email, adding that future cultural celebrations will include a Bollywood Festival this fall. "A performing arts center is a wonderful place to immerse people with places from around the world. We plan to do so with great vigor."
The Shamrock Festival is being sponsored by Guinness and Amoskeag Beverage and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group.
And according to Jackson, there's even more to come.
"In our quest to be one of the most dynamic of the new breed of small performing arts centers on the east coast, The Park Theatre is launching a series of franchise events as it marks its sixth month of operation since launching last summer," he said in the release. "The first event is the Shamrock Festival week. We will continue with other multi-day events in the future, including the PechaKucha 20X20 storytelling series, NHJazz Festival, BluzeFest, and a comic book convention coproduced with Escape Hatch Books of Jaffrey."
More information about The Shamrock Festival is available at https://theparktheatre.org/, and tickets for festival events can be bought there, by phone at 603-532-8888 or at the box office at 19 Main St. in Jaffrey.