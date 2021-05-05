Park Avenue in Keene will be open only to one-way traffic Thursday and Friday, as city contractors begin repaving the road, the Public Works Department announced Tuesday.
Northbound travel from West Street to Arch Street will be permitted on those days, according to a news release from the department. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Arch Street to Blossom Street to prevent vehicles from backing up near Route 9, the notice stated.
The Public Works Department is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and allow extra travel time due to the construction.
Park Avenue has not been repaved since 1996, with the exception of a stretch between Maple Avenue and Summit Road, according to City Engineer Donald Lussier.
The project’s first step will involve removing the existing pavement to prepare for new asphalt, according to the department’s news release. Because that will temporarily create a rough, grooved surface, the department warned motorcycles to use extra caution.
One-way traffic on Park Avenue may continue next week, depending on the extent and location of repairs needed on the road, the Public Works Department said.
The full project is expected to take four to six weeks, including another few days of one-way traffic when crews put down new pavement, Lussier said Wednesday.