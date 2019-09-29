Keene's Thomas Paquette won his fourth Clarence DeMar half marathon Sunday morning.
Paquette finished the 13.1 miles in 1:12:26. He won the inaugural half marathon race in 2014, followed by victories in 2015 and 2017.
The women's half marathon winner was Melissa Hine of South Hadley, Mass., who crossed the finish line at Keene State College in 1:28:34.
Winning the full marathon and the men's division for the second time was Neal Graves of Stowe, Vt. Graves' time was 2:35:41, more than 3 seconds faster than his previous win in 2016.
Katrina Morrissey of East Longmeadow, Mass., was the women's full marathon winner, running the 26.2 miles in 2:47:21.