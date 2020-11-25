Papagallos Restaurant has temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 case, the business announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
The restaurant, located on the Keene-Swanzey line, said on Facebook that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Papagallos closed Tuesday and will remain closed through Sunday to allow the building to be cleaned, before reopening next Tuesday. It is normally closed Mondays.
"We are taking all necessary precautions by closing down, cleaning and sanitizing and following Health Department & State Guidelines to keep our employees, their families and our customers safe," the post said.
In a comment on the original post, Papagallos said anyone who had close contact with the infected person — defined as being within 6 feet of someone for at least 10 minutes — has been contacted.
A call to the restaurant Wednesday afternoon was not answered.