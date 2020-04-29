HINSDALE — Police are encouraging residents who wish to help those in need to do so through local organizations, after plastic bags with unopened packages of food from Walmart were illegally dumped on several properties near the Brattleboro Road store, according to a post on the Hinsdale Police Department’s page.
“They were illegally dumped by someone who gathered them with no intention of eating or donating the food,” Police Chief Charles Rataj wrote in the post.
Rataj told The Sentinel that the person had been panhandling and dumping whatever food was given. He said the department took appropriate action to make sure the issue won’t happen again.
He said he wrote the post to remind people that COVID-19 remains a risk in New Hampshire, and by trying to help someone in need, they could inadvertently contribute to spreading the virus.
“I respectfully ask that you not take matters into your own hands and distribute food to various, unknown people who are ‘pan-handling’ on public ways, especially if they are not wearing any protective equipment,” he wrote in the post. “This is a dangerous practice that could create a ‘super spreader’ of COVID19.”
Instead, he said, people wishing to help can donate products to food pantries practicing safe distribution practices, like the Vermont Foodbank, which has a regional distribution center in Guilford, or Joan’s Food Pantry in Chesterfield.
He added that the Groundworks Collaborative in Brattleboro can help people in need of food or shelter. Vermonters can also call 211 for assistance and Hinsdale residents can call the town offices at 336-5710.
If no other resource is reachable, people can call Hinsdale police, and an officer will direct them to the appropriate person, he added.