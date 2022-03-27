The Keene Planning Board on Monday is scheduled to consider a Panera Bread location with a drive-thru proposed for the Monadnock Marketplace Plaza.
The restaurant would fill the tenant space at 2 Ash Brook Road formerly occupied by an Olive Garden, according to documents included in the agenda packet for Monday's planning board meeting. The Panera would be in the same building on the south end of the plaza as Kay Jewelers and Yankee Candle.
The plans for the 3,634 square-foot space off of Route 9 call for about 70 indoor seats and a newly constructed patio area with about 24 outdoor seats, according to the documents.
The drive-thru lane — which could accommodate 10 to 11 vehicles — would be added by removing and reconfiguring parking spaces in the existing lot and adding new islands to control traffic, the documents state.
With a pickup window on the north side of the building, the drive-thru is expected to accommodate about 30 percent of customer transactions during peak hour, according to the planning documents. The restaurant expects an average of about 500 vehicle trips per day. The Olive Garden previously at the site generated about 800 vehicle trips per day, the documents state.
Zoning regulations require 47 parking spaces for the small shops building, where the Panera is proposed, and 82 spaces will be provided, the documents state. To the north of the drive-thru lane, six parking spots have also been identified as a “delivery parking area.”
KPR Centers, LLC, is asking the planning board to approve a major project application on behalf of Keene MZL, LLC, which owns the plaza.
KPR Centers said in the documents that the renovations would not change the architecture of the building. The applicants do plan to change the building’s colors to match the “corporate Panera aesthetic," the documents state. The cornice and brick columns would be charcoal gray with tan panels and a green background behind the restaurant’s signage. New wall-mounted LED lights are also proposed to be added to the Panera storefront, according to the documents.
Daniel Kaufthal, a managing partner at the New York-based KPR Centers, said in a letter to Keene Planning Technician Megan Fortson that the application is “for the relocation of Panera to the Monadnock Marketplace Plaza.” The letter was included in the planning board's agenda packet. The documents in the packet do not specify when work could begin on the Ash Brook Road site, or when Panera might begin operating there.
Kaufthal could not be reached for comment about whether the Panera at 298 West St. in Keene would close if the new location were approved. Panera’s corporate press office also did not return a request for comment.
The planning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the application at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Members of the public can also access the meeting via Zoom by visiting www.zoom.us/join or calling 646-558-8656 and entering the Meeting ID: 857 8338 6440.