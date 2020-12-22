In its first report, a revamped advisory council recommends the state spend an additional $10 million on affordable housing over the next two years, expand Medicaid services for people experiencing housing insecurity and consider extending tenant protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.H. Council on Housing Stability, which replaced the N.H. Interagency Council on Homelessness, also announced in its Dec. 11 report the creation of four subcommittees to address specific housing needs.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, convened the new council last month after all 13 Granite State mayors pressed his administration to do more to address housing insecurity and homelessness, charging it with updating the state’s homelessness plan and offering legislative recommendations. Council members comprise representatives from state agencies, elected officials like Keene Mayor George Hansel, and at least two people who have experienced housing insecurity.
Hansel — who has said that emergency shelters and support services are overly concentrated in cities — called the Dec. 11 report a “first step” and said he hopes to offer insight into municipal and regional housing needs.
“Homelessness and housing insecurity is not a new issue for the state of New Hampshire, but it’s one that we definitely need to pay some attention to,” he said Monday.
Indeed, the council’s report noted that New Hampshire counted 1,675 people experiencing homelessness in its annual Point-in-Time count in January of this year — a federally mandated one-night tally of everyone in the state without permanent shelter. That figure marked a 279-person increase from last year and was the state’s highest PIT count since 2013.
Acknowledging the PIT count does not fully capture the state’s homeless population, the report also cited data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services that found more than 4,230 Granite Staters received emergency shelter or transitional services last year. And based on a broader definition of homelessness than the PIT count, 4,043 children experiencing homelessness were enrolled in New Hampshire public schools in 2017–18, according to the Manchester nonprofit N.H. Council to End Homelessness.
To reduce those numbers, Hansel said, the state must improve its upstream housing services to keep people sheltered rather than waiting for them to become homeless before providing assistance.
“The majority of our focus has been on emergency sheltering,” he said. “That’s like just paying attention to the emergency room at a hospital. It’s very important, but there’s a lot that goes into providing housing security.”
Several measures aimed at making housing more financially accessible were among the Council on Housing Stability’s immediate policy recommendations. They included enacting legislation that would create new tax incentives for workforce-housing projects and allocating an additional $10 million in the state’s next biennial budget to subsidize the creation of affordable units.
The latter investment — in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund — would double the state’s commitment to that program over the next two years, according to Ben Frost, managing director for policy and public affairs at the independent state agency N.H. Housing.
Frost, whose organization administers the fund, said Sununu and incoming Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, have indicated support for the council’s recommendation.
“We’ve used it over the years … to create affordable housing all over the state,” he said. “It is the most flexible source of affordable housing financing we have.”
The Dec. 11 report, which the council sent to Sununu three days later, also recommended that some of its members meet with the governor’s administration about extending the federal evictions moratorium that expires Dec. 31 as well as tenants’ obligation to pay any back rent next month.
The council also asked DHHS to apply by May 2021 for inclusion in a federal program that relieves so-called “supportive housing” providers from paying for services offered to residents dealing with substance addiction, mental illness or behavioral issues.
Housing Action N.H. Director Elyssa Margolin said the relief, known as Home and Community Based Services, would pay social workers via federal Medicaid dollars, rather than private investments or state revenue. Many of the qualifying services are not directly health-related, she explained, but can instead include help applying for rent assistance and other resources that enable “folks to be successful in sustaining permanent housing.”
“That has been long-established as the correct approach, but we’ve never had a funding policy to make that work,” she said.
Margolin said the Medicaid program would also incentivize the creation of more supportive housing for at-risk residents by reducing the cost to providers.
In addition to its policy recommendations, the Council on Housing Stability also announced in its report that members will be split among four subcommittees to further hone the state’s approach to housing insecurity. The subcommittees include: planning and regulation; data analytics and integration; housing instability and homelessness system; and regional leadership and coordination.
Hansel said Monday afternoon that he had not yet been assigned to a subcommittee. His preference, he explained, would be the planning and regulation group, which will include public officials, private developers and service providers in coordinating housing opportunities and available resources.
Hansel also expressed interest in the regional leadership and coordination group, arguing that housing assessments too often focus on a broad region, like a county, that can mask communities’ specific needs.
“I plan to advocate for the state to look at a much more granular level,” he said. “Are we providing affordable housing for people in Troy and Marlow and Swanzey and Surry, rather than just taking it county by county? It’ll take a little more work, but it’s really, really important — especially for a place like Keene, where we’re providing the majority of homelessness services to the entire region.”Caleb Symons can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1420, or csymons@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @CalebSymonsKS.