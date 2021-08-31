Area stakeholders will participate in a livestream panel discussion this week on the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.
The free discussion is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and will be put on by Cooper’s Crossroad, a Keene nonprofit that assists people who have experienced trauma. Members of the public are encouraged to tune in.
The panelists are Dr. Christopher Mills, psychiatrist at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; Katrina Nugent, prevention education program director at Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention in Keene; Phil Wyzik, CEO of Monadnock Family Services in Keene and Peterborough; and Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, according to the event’s flier.
Following the one-hour discussion, there will be a 15-minute question-and-answer session, the flier says. Questions can also be submitted in advance to cooperscrossroad@gmail.com.
Those interested in tuning in can do so via the Cooper’s Crossroad Facebook page.