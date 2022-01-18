An effort to add exceptions to the state's new abortion-restriction law failed on Tuesday.
The Fetal Protection Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of gestation unless necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman.
House Bill 1609, which was backed by Gov. Chris Sununu, would have added exceptions for instances of rape or incest, as well as cases where the fetus has defects so severe as to be “incompatible with life.”
“These measures are not extreme by any stretch of the imagination,” Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement supporting the bill. “These are all or in part consistent with many other states around the nation.”
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee decided Tuesday not to recommend adding the new exceptions, but instead supported a single revision to the law by an 11-10 vote.
As presently written, the law could be interpreted to require an ultrasound procedure before all abortions. The new wording makes clear that ultrasounds are required only if the doctor thinks the woman may be at least 24 weeks along in the pregnancy.
Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, a member of the committee, said people often don't grasp how hard it can be for a victim of rape or incest to assertively address the issue.
“People have been underestimating the difficulties of what it takes to get themselves out of that situation and rise to the occasion where they can really speak up for themselves, and in some cases that will come after 24 weeks,” he said.
Rep. Beth Folsom, R-Wentworth, also on the committee, said she has pertinent personal experience.
“I’ve never told anybody this in public,” she said. “I do understand what someone goes through when they’ve been raped, and I have had to make some decisions. It’s not easy, but the counseling I got was not about whether or not to abort a baby.
“The counseling that helped me move forward in my life was counseling surrounding the rape. If you are concerned about rape and incest, that is where you need to put your work into helping the women at that point.”
Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, also said assistance needs to be given to rape and incest survivors well before the six-month mark in a pregnancy.
"It shouldn't be acceptable for a raped woman not to get care before then," she said.
While Layon and Folsom both mentioned the importance of outreach to rape and incest survivors, the law does not specifically address such outreach efforts.
Matthew Hood, vice president for government relations at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said his organization opposed the Fetal Protection Act and supported the bill to add in the new exceptions.
He said potential criminal penalties under the act, including a fine of up to $100,000, have a chilling effect on recruiting medical providers.
Hood said the law also injects the state into the difficult decision a woman could face in the rare instances where profound fetal defects are discovered after 24 weeks gestation.
“The law as it stands now not only intrudes on a painful decision point for a pregnant woman but also takes away her choice,” he said.
Several people told the committee about children who have led productive lives despite having major birth defects.
Sarah Marceau of Northfield testified that doctors told her 24 weeks into her pregnancy that the fetus should be aborted because it had a hole in its heart and a range of significant genetic defects, including microcephaly, a condition where a baby's head is smaller than expected.
"They said if she ever survived she would not walk or talk," Marceau said. "I declined and another doctor came into the room to express how imperative it was that 'I take care of this.'
"I declined. It was never a choice for me because I'm a firm believer in the sanctity of life."
She said she is very happy with her decision, and the world is a better place with her daughter, Samantha, in it.
Samantha Marceau walked into the hearing room with her mother, sat quietly at her side and read a statement in favor of leaving the Fetal Protection Act unchanged.
"Knowing that I could have been aborted based off a diagnosis that wasn't even correct makes it honestly surprising to me that I'm even standing here today," she told the committee, "especially considering the fact that a lot of others are not as lucky."
Most abortions are performed well before 24 weeks of gestation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said 629,898 abortions were reported to the agency in 2019, with 92.7 percent of them performed at 13 weeks gestation or sooner, 6.2 percent at 14 to 20 weeks, and 1 percent at 21 weeks or beyond.
House Bill 1609, as amended, will ultimately be considered by the House. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Dan Wolf, R-Newbury.