A Keene City Council committee has recommended that the city's mask mandate end on July 1, with the outdoor portion of the ordinance set to expire as soon as next week.
The council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend that the council adopt an amendment to the city's ordinance that would eliminate the requirement for masks in outdoor areas where business is conducted. This could go into effect as early as the next council meeting on May 20.
The committee also voted to recommend replacing a portion of the ordinance that links its expiration to New Hampshire's COVID-19 state of emergency with language that sets the mandate's termination date as July 1. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said this date was agreed upon during a meeting between city staff and local health and education officials.
"By Memorial Day, everyone who's eligible for a vaccine will have an opportunity to get one, and then within three to four weeks of that date, they'll have had their second shot," Dragon said during the meeting. "In addition to that, Keene State College will have graduated and all of our public schools will have also closed for the year."
The recommendation was also supported by Health Officer John Rogers, who said that the July 1 deadline would give people who have recently been made eligible for the vaccine — such as 12- to 15-year-olds — time to become fully vaccinated.
Keene has been under a mask mandate since August, but the concept was first introduced in May 2020 by Councilor Randy Filiault.
Shortly before Hansel brought an amended ordinance to the table last week, Filiault, who is not a member of the committee, submitted a letter asking that the outdoor portion of the mandate be reconsidered due to increasing vaccination rates, as well as advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"With outdoors right now, we've heard the transmission rate is extremely low, or rare at best," he said during the meeting, where he supported both the July 1 expiration date and removing the outdoor requirement. "Where people are congregating the most outdoors is outdoor restaurants at tables and chairs, and you don't have to have a mask there."
After the CDC released new guidance in April saying vaccinated people could safely go maskless outdoors, a question arose about whether the city would apply that recommendation to its own mask requirement. After a conversation about tweaking the mandate was tabled so city staff could gather more information, Mayor George Hansel introduced an amendment to the ordinance during the council's May 6 meeting.
Typically, the amendment to the ordinance would require two readings, City Attorney Tom Mullins explained. But he said that because this amendment was introduced to the council as a formal ordinance, that counted as the first reading, and the second reading will take place May 20, at which point the council can vote for or against removing the outdoor requirements in the law immediately.
Despite a great deal of public comment when the city was first considering a mask mandate, there were just a pair of city residents who commented Wednesday as the committee weighed ending it. Both questioned the effectiveness of wearing masks in the first place.
According to the CDC, masks are effective at minimizing the spread of respiratory droplets, which are believed to be one of the primary ways that COVID-19 is transmitted.
Councilor Mitch Greenwald noted that while he supports the decision to end the mask mandate on July 1, that doesn't mean there won't still be times when wearing a mask is appropriate.
"Still, I would want to urge ... that wearing a mask is not a bad thing, and probably a good thing, and probably should be continued," he said. "But that becomes personal choice at that point."