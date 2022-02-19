CONCORD — Legislation backed by local representatives to protect abortion rights was voted down in the N.H. House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
A proposed constitutional amendment, CACR 18, sponsored by Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, would support people’s right to make their own reproductive medical decisions.
House Bill 1674, whose co-sponsors include Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, would prohibit the state from further limiting a woman’s right to abortion.
The proposals come as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to act this year on cases that could overturn the 49-year-old landmark abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, and leave the legality of the medical procedure up to the states.
“This bill would ensure what already exists here in New Hampshire — access to safe, legal abortions for women and girls up until the current ban in statute at 24 weeks,” Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, told the committee.
Last year, the N.H. Legislature used a budget measure to enact a ban on abortions beyond 24 weeks of gestation unless there is a medical emergency. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill into law.
Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, spoke against HB 1674 Friday. He noted that wording in the measure includes, “equality and liberty of all individuals.”
“We’re forgetting about the equality and liberty of the unborn in this legislation,” Alexander said.
The Judiciary Committee decided on 11-8 votes against recommending House passage of HB 1674, and Toll’s proposed constitutional amendment, CACR 18.
Rep. Rebecca McBeath, D-Portsmouth, said CACR 18 is in line with a previous constitutional amendment that added a right to privacy.
That 2018 amendment says, “An individual’s right to live free from governmental intrusion in private or personal information is natural, essential, and inherent.”
“It said nothing about taking the life of another person,” Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, said. “I don’t think this at all comports with that constitutional amendment, and I don’t believe the right to kill babies belongs in our constitution.”
Simpson objected to that characterization.
“We’re talking about a fetus that cannot survive outside of the woman’s body,” she said.
“To use words like ‘murder’ I think are effective if what you want to do is play to the audience. I don’t think they are effective if what you want to do is deal with the facts.”
Also, the panel recommended, 11-10, that the full House not pass a bill that would prohibit abortions after the fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, chastised supporters of the measure and recalled what it was like before Roe v. Wade, a ruling that came down when she was 26.
“You had to always think, ‘If I do something wrong, or walk down the wrong street, go out at night, I might end up with a child that would establish what the next 18 years of my life, at least, was going to be, assuming that I survived the pregnancy,’ ” she said.
“This is not just a matter of privacy, it’s a matter of enslavement of women. And that’s what it felt like in those days. And that’s what you’re trying to get it back to.”
The House will ultimately take up the bills considered by the committee.