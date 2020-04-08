How do you celebrate an important holiday when time-honored gatherings are off the table?
Jews and Christians around the world are facing that question, observing Passover and Easter amid the COVID-19 crisis. Christian Holy Week begins Thursday, culminating in Easter Sunday (Orthodox Easter is April 19.) Passover begins Wednesday evening and ends the evening of Thursday, April 16. The Seder is a traditional service and dinner held on the first two nights. The Muslim holy month of Ramadan also begins Thursday evening, though its holiest days are toward the end of the month.
To stay safe and hinder the spread of the virus, health officials are urging people to keep at least 6 feet apart and to stay home as much as possible.
And so, local houses of worship will be unusually quiet in the days ahead, and the traditional multi-generational dinners will likely not be the big and festive events they have been in previous years.
At Ahavas Achim in Keene, the second-night Seder, a staple of the congregation's Passover celebration, will be done over the Internet, instead of at the synagogue.
Rabbi Amy Loewenthal said she and her wife have invited everyone in the congregation to attend a virtual second-night Seder Thursday in their little apartment via the remote-conferencing platform Zoom. The next day, she said, she will give the Friday night service from the synagogue with the help of music director Elaine Ginsberg. That service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
The Keene synagogue has been live-streaming its Friday night services amid the COVID-19 outbreak for about three weeks now, according to Loewenthal, and has been trying to adapt them to be a bit shorter, calming and inspirational.
"One message I’ve been trying to say in a lot of different ways is that we’ve been through hard times before," she said. "I think it's very important for us to manage how we think about what is going on now, and we need to be very careful. We also need to deal with it in a way that is productive for us."
People can learn a lot from stories, such as the one about Passover, she said. The story is about Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt after years of slavery. After the Egyptian pharaoh ignored warnings from God to free the Hebrews, the tale goes, God sent 10 plagues to afflict the pharaoh's people. The last of those scourges was said to have killed the firstborn of each Egyptian family, but passed over the Israelites' firstborn — hence the name of the holiday.
"In Passover itself, we have something that normalizes our current situation. Unfortunately, there were people who died, and our Passover text tells us about that, and we know people have died of this plague," Loewenthal said. "And we know it was scary, and I think a lot of the power of the story of the exodus from Egypt is a story that you can come through something hard."
Last Saturday, the United Church of Christ in Keene put a table with palms out in front of its building on Central Square with a sign that said "Be Calm and Take a Palm." Senior Minister Cynthia Bagley said, with the church unable to hold in-person services, its staff asked city officials for permission to set up the table so people could still get their palms for Palm Sunday on April 5. The church left the table out overnight, and the palm leaves were gone by the next morning, as church officials had hoped.
Even before the pandemic, the church had an ongoing relationship with the Keene-based WKBK radio station to broadcast its services every Sunday at 10 a.m., according to Bagley. So when it was no longer safe to hold in-person services due to the virus, she said, the church decided to continue the weekly services exclusively for the radio with a team of seven to eight people. This is how the Easter service will be delivered Sunday, she said.
As for the traditional Maundy Thursday service, which commemorates Jesus' last supper, she said it will be pre-recorded and available to watch on the church's website or through an email that will be sent out to those on the church's email list.
As for the Easter flowers that would normally decorate the sanctuary, church members have been delivering those to area nursing homes this week and are also creating an electronic all-church e-Easter card with pictures of members and families, according to Bagley.
"We're just all trying to be creative," she said.
Easter and the days leading up to it will likewise be different for St. James Episcopal Church in Keene this year. The Maundy Thursday agape meal commemorating the last supper will be done through Zoom following the bishop's service at 6 p.m., according to Rev. Elsa Worth. Traditionally, St. James holds an Easter vigil service Saturday night, which includes setting a fire on the church's front lawn. There is no way to translate that to online, Worth said, so the church will have a link available for members to tune in to the bishop's service that night instead.
As have services the past three Sundays, the Easter service will be delivered online. A virtual coffee hour will follow.
"It will be different and not nearly as festive," Worth said. "But we decided with the diocese that whatever Sunday we come back to worship again, we will celebrate the Easter Liturgy that day, and Easter hymns will be sung."
And needless to say, Next Level Church's helicopter egg drop this Sunday is a no-go. The annual event involves thousands of plastic eggs being dropped by air into a field for children to collect.
Michael Grayston, location pastor for Next Level Church Keene, said the Easter service will be held online and also broadcast on local radio station Sunny 97.7.
The church is adding a Good Friday service this year, which will be streamed on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m., Grayston said.
"We're sensing people just need it," he said.
But in the midst of trying times, Rev. Worth, like Rabbi Loewenthal, offered a bit of perspective.
"We always talk about how the church is not the building; it is the people," Worth said. "What we have realized is our priority is the love for each other and the love for our neighbors. Our worship expresses gratitude for that and connects us to God and each other."