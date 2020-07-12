For the past 12 years, Michael Mickiewicz has traveled to Massachusetts to ride in an annual bike-a-thon to benefit Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
And even though the COVID-19 pandemic shifted this year's in-person challenge to a remote one, the Spofford resident said he's still carrying out his commitment.
"Everybody is there for basically the same reason — to put an end to cancer," said Mickiewicz, 75.
Mickiewicz is one of five Cheshire County residents expected to participate in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge.
Traditionally, the event — which started in 1980 in Needham, Mass. — consists of 12 bike routes, each with a different start and finish point, spanning anywhere from 25 to 192 miles, over the first weekend of August. Participants can choose routes that fit their schedules and cycling abilities, according to the challenge's website.
The event donates all rider-raised dollars to the cause, generating more than half of the annual revenue for Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund, which receives donations from community-based fundraising events that benefit cancer research, according to a news release the Pan-Mass Challenge issued Friday.
There would typically be a fundraising goal, but this year, due to the pandemic, riders are simply being encouraged to fund-raise to the best of their abilities. Last year, the event raised $63 million.
Since its inception, the challenge has donated $717 million to adult and pediatric cancer care and research.
Though organizers this year still hope to raise money, the riders will be scattered all over the globe due to the pandemic.
"While we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down," Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, said in the release.
By making the event remote, Starr said, the hope is “to inspire even more participation from those joining us at home."
The challenge — which kicks off with a televised opening ceremony July 31, followed by the event on August 1 — expects more than 10,000 bicyclists, volunteers, donors and supporters to participate in their hometowns, the release says.
Participants can decide to ride their entire route on August 1 or break up the mileage between a few days, according to Mickiewicz.
Cancer survivors, their loved ones and people who've lost someone to cancer are among the participants, the release notes.
In addition to Mickiewicz, the other Cheshire County participants will be Stephanie Hosking of Keene, Tony Triano of Keene, Chris Peahl of Rindge and Jon MacClaren of Walpole.
Mickiewicz said he's been training with his son and a friend of his, both of whom have participated in the challenge before. But this year would've marked their first time biking together at the traditional event.
The trio still plans to bike together, he said, and will likely do two days of 50-mile rides — similar to their training routes.
While disappointed to miss the usual camaraderie that comes from other cyclists and volunteers, Mickiewicz said he is still excited to participate.
"It’s a great cause," he said, "and if you like riding it’s an unbelievable experience to finish the ride."