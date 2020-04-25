To continue providing reproductive and sexual health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has joined other health care providers in offering telehealth services.
This transition — announced Tuesday in a news release from the organization — includes Keene Health Center, a chapter of Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood provides services at reduced or no cost, including birth control and sexually-transmitted-disease testing and treatment, as well as cancer screenings.
Through telehealth — connecting with doctors virtually through videoconferencing or telephone conversations — patients can access services with fewer in-person visits or without needing to visit a health care center at all.
Answering patient questions, managing prescriptions and helping patients address their sexual and reproductive health needs can all be done remotely, the Planned Parenthood release says.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued new temporary guidelines last month to expand access to all telehealth services, requiring that they be covered by insurance providers.
Services at Planned Parenthood are still available in person when needed, the release says, such as for a physical examination, test or treatment.
“During a pandemic, sexual and reproductive health care can’t wait, and in these uncertain times, we’re committed to caring for our patients — no matter what,” President and CEO Meagan Gallagher said in the release.
The Keene Health Center had 3,523 visits last year, according to Derek Edry, a Planned Parenthood spokesman. Planned Parenthood has four other locations in the Granite State, as well facilities in Vermont and Maine, which served a total of nearly 45,000 patients in 2019.
Edry noted the health care provider isn’t sure how many patients will utilize telehealth services.
“Though we’re unable to predict telehealth volume, we are excited to offer it as another means of connecting and serving our patients,” he said in an email. “We want patients to know we are here for them and will continue to be during and after this pandemic.”
More information about connecting to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England through telehealth is available at www.ppnne.org or 1-866-476-1321.