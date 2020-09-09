Primaries are typically placid in nature, devoid of the crowds and tension a juicy general election elicits. For poll workers, it’s a chance to dust off the voting booths, kick open the creaky legs of tables pulled from storage, renew the familiarity of working the line as a light volume of voters passes through.
There’s an unharried rhythm to a September primary, a laid-back atmosphere prevalent at most Monadnock Region polling stations. It’s a warmup for November, when voters crowd in and poll workers feverishly attempt to keep the lines moving while careful to cross every “t” and dot every “i.” But it’s always the same cadence, the same basic stage, and if there is a glitch, someone almost certainly has seen it before.
Until this year.
Not even a glorious mid-summer-like Tuesday could melt the anxiety felt by many poll workers throughout the region. The coronavirus pandemic has changed pretty much everything, and that includes one of the most sacred rituals of democracy — ensuring that every qualified person has an opportunity to cast a vote and that it is counted accurately. Who knew that old-fashioned walkie-talkies would be invaluable in some towns?
“We needed this dress rehearsal,” said Tara Sad, supervisor of the checklist in Walpole and a former state representative. “It would have been very difficult to come up to speed to see what works and what doesn’t for the general election.”
Two top concerns going into Tuesday’s primary were how to deal with voters who chose to not wear masks and would there be any issues counting mail-in ballots. A sampling of towns around the area revealed poll officials were satisfied and relieved on both fronts, with no major issues.
“There have been a few little hiccups along the way, but nothing catastrophic. It was a good shakedown for November,” Chesterfield Moderator Brad Roscoe said.
Many towns went the outdoors route when it came to masks. By law, masks had to be worn inside the school gyms and town halls that a majority use as polling sites. Thus, tents were set up outside to accommodate the maskless, though individual towns had variations on how they pulled it off. In Chesterfield, for instance, maskless voters were directed to an area roped off with yellow police tape that consisted of two tables under separate tents — one to check in, the other to sit down and fill out a ballot. A runner brought IDs inside for verification on the checklist. After they voted, they dropped their ballots into a separate locked box chained to the table as an election official looked on. All this was coordinated via walkie-talkie.
How did it work? “Same as it always does,” shouted one maskless voter as he peeled off in his vehicle.
In Alstead, the maskless voted outside and handed their “sleeves” to an election official, who held each high as he carried it inside. In deference to the pandemic, all ballots were tucked inside a sleeve (a thick, folded piece of paper) that had special coronavirus voting instructions on the front. Ballots stuck out the top of the sleeve and were slid into the ballot box, so no one had to touch the actual form. Maskless voters in Alstead followed their ballot to the door, then watched as an official fed it into the box.
“Of course, in November it might not be so pleasant to sit out here,” Alstead Selectman Joe Levesque said under Tuesday’s warm sun. “The state made a lot of changes because of COVID-19, so we are trying to figure it out. We’re seeing what works, what doesn’t and we’ll go back to the state to try to change what doesn’t.”
In addition to the weather, voter volume is another consideration in November’s presidential election. “What they’ll learn today inside are things like, will the traffic flow work? What else needs fixing? What needs to change or what may not need to change?” said Penny Gendron, a supervisor in Alstead.
In Walpole, Lucy Weber, a state representative seeking re-election, spent the entire day sitting in the same spot she always takes in front of the town hall. One year she endured daylong heavy rain, never budging. “I haven’t seen anything remotely like a jam today,” said Weber, a Democrat who is running for an eighth term. “They’ve got a wonderful setup.”
Volunteer Chas Street was handing out pens, which voters could either return or keep themselves. Returned pens will be disinfected and used again in the November election. Several people noted that the pens — or the stubby golf pencils that were provided in some towns — were no substitute for the Sharpies of elections past. The pens made for sloppy coloring in the circles next to their choice of candidates. “I was wondering if I was the only one who thought that,” Walpole volunteer Lil DeCoste said.
In all voting venues, voters entered in one door and exited through another. Arrows, Xs and lines on floors guided social distancing. Voters in Westmoreland came through the kitchen before proceeding into the main hall. In November, the town hopes to use the elementary school instead, as space for social distancing is hopelessly too tight to accommodate the expected numbers.
Westmoreland set up curbside voting for maskless voters, and as of 4 p.m. Moderator Peter Hills said no one had requested it. Maskless voters were to remain in their vehicles and essentially vote by absentee ballot, the process aided by runners and walkie-talkies. Like most towns, the number of mail-in ballots was much higher than usual. “Obviously, we have a significant number of absentee ballots to count, but that’s been going well,” said Hills, the successor to longtime moderator Bob Moore, 90, who retired from his post last year.
Likewise, Marlow reported no one opting to vote maskless at the John D. Perkins Academy as of late afternoon. “The people have been very nice, very cooperative,” Selectman Barry Corriveau said. “I think they understand the importance of the election and they’re aware of the danger of COVID.” Regarding the friendliness of the mood, he said: “It’s a small town, people get along well, and they know each other.”
Meanwhile, the pandemic didn’t stop the Women’s Fellowship of the Marlow church from their tradition of selling all sorts of homemade goodies to benefit the fellowship’s work.
“It was pretty much the same. We just had to make sure we tried to do as many things as we could where people weren’t handling everything,” said Sharon Davis, who was working with Linda Russell. They served the food instead of letting people serve themselves. Desserts (apple hand pies and honey cakes with fresh peaches and whipped cream) were pre-packed, and the sugar was offered in packets.
As for how it felt to don a mask the whole time? Both women summed it up: “Hot.”
Chesterfield voters were required to use hand sanitizer at the table set up in front of the elementary school before they were allowed in. Similar to Westmoreland’s space concerns, polls were moved from the town hall next door to the school. And Hinsdale is contemplating a move from the Millstream Community Center to the high school in the general election, also due to an expected space crunch.
With several tents set up outside, Roscoe, Chesterfield’s moderator, mulled what happens if ugly weather strikes on Nov. 3. “Is voting outside going to be a problem?” he wondered. And then there’s the workload. “You’d be surprised at how long it takes to just slit open 300 envelopes,” he quipped, referring to mail-in ballots. “One hour.”
Edwin O. “Smoky” Smith, a retired eight-term Republican state legislator from Hinsdale, is in his first year as the town’s moderator. He said numerous meetings with state officials went into adapting to the coronavirus, and he expects many more will be held in the upcoming weeks to fine-tune the process.
“This has given us an opportunity [to see] what to expect better than we did before,” Smith said. “At least now we have some idea how this works, and it works well.”
Hinsdale Supervisor Karen Johnson added, “We were kind of worried to see how it would all shake out, so that had me concerned. Seeing what works and what doesn’t will really help.”