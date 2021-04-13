A series of virtual events designed to help parents and guardians navigate the unique challenges of caring for children during the COVID-19 crisis kicks off Thursday evening.
The free, hourlong listening sessions, hosted by The Sentinel and the Monadnock United Way’s Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors and Impact Monadnock, will feature Sentinel education reporter Jack Rooney, along with experts in the fields of mental health, child education and general well-being.
The events, held via Zoom, will give local parents an opportunity to share their experiences and ask questions about what lies ahead for them and their kids, with the goal of providing concrete advice to help families get through the next few months of the pandemic.
The sessions will supplement The Sentinel’s ongoing Pandemic Parenting series, which is supported by a competitive grant from the Solutions Journalism Network. (The Sentinel retains editorial control.)
Here’s a rundown of the events:
April 15, 6:30 p.m. — Survival: Heal thyself
When you take a flight, the attendant instructs you that in an emergency, you should put your mask on first, and then help your child. Likewise, it’s important that parents and caregivers take care of themselves first if they are to endure the pandemic with their families. To register for this event, presented by Bethann Clauss of MAPS Counseling Services, visit https://ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-15-2021.
April 22, 6:30 p.m. — When homeroom is the home: What’s been lost during remote learning and how to tell
It’s one of the most difficult questions to answer for parents: Has this been a lost school year for my child? How can I tell? What should I do if my child is behind? Register at https://ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-22-2021. The presenter for this event will be announced soon.
April 29, 6:30 p.m. — The summer of our discontent: What’s ahead for busy parents?
With summer camps filled, and, in some cases, at reduced capacity, what’s the solution for households who need ways to keep their children active and engaged? Can workplaces help? What about parent groups? To register for this event, presented by Rebecca Lancaster of Stonewall Farm, visit https://ticketelf.com/events/pandemic-parenting-community-solutions-4-29-2021.