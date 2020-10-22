Citing the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, Strolling of the Heifers, Inc., is suspending all of its operations, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.
The board of directors made the decision following "careful analysis and consideration," it announced in an emailed statement, which notes how heavily Strolling of the Heifers depends on its yearly parade and other events to operate.
The parade was canceled this year amid the pandemic in favor of an online-based celebration called "Streaming of the Heifers."
The annual cow stroll was founded in 2002 by Orly Munzing, with the help of businesspeople, farmers and volunteers "for the purpose of bringing attention to the plight of family farming and rural communities in Vermont," according to Thursday's board statement.
Strolling of the Heifers also supports rural area agriculture through Windham Grows, a farming and food-sector business accelerator program; its Farm-to-Table Culinary Apprenticeship; and the annual Slow Living Summit.
"The Board appreciates the support of the many contributors and supporters, volunteers, and others who have provided so much to [the organization's] success over the years," Thursday's email says. "It will continue to evaluate the future of Strolling and its programs as it suspends all operations."