Staffing New Hampshire’s state parks is, in a way, largely about timing.
And just as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the flow of our daily lives so has it altered the opening of state parks to activities other than hiking and the hiring of employees needed to run them.
For the most part, parks that are open have the staffing they need for the amenities they can offer amid the outbreak, according to Brent Wucher, spokesman for the N.H. Division of Parks and Recreation.
But that is expected to change — possibly as soon as Monday — when state parks on the Seacoast are allowed to welcome visitors again, under a variety of restrictions.
“We’re constantly reviewing and taking it day by day as we open up more services,” Wucher said.
Right now, N.H. Parks officials are focused on hiring for positions at Seacoast beaches, he said, and job postings on the N.H. Administrative Services website indicate as much.
“We’re at a good place right now,” he said of staffing across the parks system. ”A lot of it is waiting and seeing how things work.”
However, the need to fill seasonal positions at other parks in the state remains and will likely grow as the summer progresses, he said.
This will be due in part to the timing of lifting various COVID-19-related restrictions. It will also be affected by park use, which saw a significant increase earlier this spring when the pandemic began, he said.
At the same time, reopening plans are dependent on having the staffing in place to make them feasible.
“We need to have folks on the ground before these places open,” Wucher explained.
The state relies heavily on a pool of seasonal parks employees available for rehire, but there still is an annual need for new people to fill positions, according to Wucher.
And if not enough people show an interest, he said, there is potential for a staffing shortage.
Already, the lack of sufficient parks personnel has hampered the number of campsites that can be used at Greenfield State Park. The park’s campground is one of the state’s largest with 256 sites, 231 of which are available by reservation only.
As restrictions are lifted in the state, the plan has been to reopen campgrounds at 50 percent capacity with reservations limited to New Hampshire residents.
But at Greenfield State Park, fewer than 50 percent of the campsites have opened because there isn’t enough staff, according to Wucher.
With the pandemic, he noted, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has had the flexibility to rely on people who would normally work at its Concord headquarters to help with park operations, including augmenting staffing at Miller State Park in Peterborough. But that’s not a sustainable option for staffing parks in the long term, he said.
Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey has fared better with staffing, with 10 people currently working there either full time or part time, he said.
Over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, about 450 to 475 people per day visited Monadnock via the headquarters or Old Toll Road parking areas, Wucher said.
Miller State Park sold out of passes Saturday, Sunday and Monday, issuing 125 each day, he said.
Wucher said N.H. Parks officials stopped posting jobs to the state’s hiring website back in March until the agency could figure out a reopening plan for the parks. He recommends people who are interested in seasonal employment at state parks contact park managers to see what is available and request a paper application.