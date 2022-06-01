The pandemic has caused educators nationwide to reform their classrooms in a multitude of ways, and for two local teachers these pandemic-era innovations contributed to their nomination for the 2023 N.H. Teacher of the Year award.
Amanda Bridges, an upper elementary teacher at James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard, and Linda Ferland, a math teacher at Vilas Middle School in Alstead, are among the 44 nominees for this year’s contest.
Bridges, a Stoddard resident who has taught at James Faulkner Elementary for the past seven years, was surprised to see the nomination in her inbox earlier this year.
“I literally had no idea about any of it,” she said. “I get so much spam that … I almost deleted it. I thought it was a joke … I didn’t know who nominated me, I knew nothing.”
Bridges’ principal, Allison Peterson, nominated her, hoping to honor her student-focused approach to teaching and ability to support students in a way that best suits their needs.
“She’ll find ways to make things work, make things her own, but then also make things really work for the kids,” Peterson said.
For example, Peterson noted Bridges’ solutions to the challenges facing schools during the early days of the pandemic.
When schools nationwide went fully remote or hybrid in the fall of 2020, the Stoddard School District provided students and faculty the option to return in-person, which Bridges chose to do.
She saw an opportunity to adapt to the pandemic by going beyond the walls of her classroom. She worked with her students to create a new outdoor space that allowed for safe distancing and the option for mask-less learning, while simultaneously giving her students time outdoors.
James Faulkner Elementary is historically an outdoor-focused school, taking the students on hikes twice a year. This new outdoor classroom was an addition to further that identity, Bridges said.
Although the outdoor space was built out of necessity due to the pandemic, Bridges said it is on its way to being a permanent fixture of the school.
“We’ve had an amazing two years in school since then with outdoor distancing … That’s been really cool that the district supported that and it’s really been an identity that the school has taken on,” Bridges said.
Getting nominated for N.H. Teacher of the Year, Bridges said, has allowed her to reflect on how her school adjusted to the pandemic.
“COVID really rocked schools, like we were not ready for COVID when it hit,” she said. “So it was really cool to actually take a minute breathe and reflect and put on paper all the creative ways that we dealt with that in a positive way.”
With everything she does in her classroom, Bridges said she hopes to give students skills they can use to support themselves outside the school walls.
“My goal is always to make sure that my kids leave 5th grade with the ability to read and write and speak well,” Bridges said. “I want to give them the tools to seek out whatever it is that they want to in this world.”
About 16 miles northwest of Stoddard, in Alstead, Linda Ferland was equally surprised by her nomination.
“It wasn’t something I really thought about or sought out, I was just very happy that I was nominated,” she said.
Ferland has dedicated more than 40 years to the Fall Mountain School District, more than half of which time she’s taught at Vilas Middle School.
Gail Rowe, principal of Vilas, described Ferland as “dynamic,” always looking for opportunities to grow and evolve in her teaching.
During the pandemic, Ferland had to adjust her lessons to effectively teach online.
“If they were at home, them holding up their assignment in front of camera really wasn’t doing it for me,” Ferland said.
She began using an online program to deliver virtual lessons, and has continued using the program even after returning in-person.
During her time at Vilas, Ferland has assisted in implementing several programs directed at helping students, including helping launch new skills-based summer school and after-school programs over the past year.
Rowe attributed the school’s recent success to these programs, including seeing fewer students fail each trimester. Last fall, only three three students failed, down from double-digit figures Vilas saw in previous years, Rowe said.
The summer program, in particular, changed the narrative around summer school at Vilas. Rowe said that Ferland shifted these programs from being a punishment into something more positive the students could enjoy.
“I just really felt that our middle school kids, they needed a little bit of a bridge between one year to the next, whether it was, you know, just shoring up on their skills and getting better at being more secure in a different environment with different students,” Ferland said.
The program uses a combination of traditional teaching styles with math games, letting students practice their skills “in a fun way,” Ferland said.
A popular question for students, especially in math, is, “When am I ever going to use this?” When confronted with this, Ferland always has the same answer for her students: “I don’t know, but neither do you.”
To confirm this notion, Ferland had her students research professions that use the same algebra they are learning in the classroom.
“That’s kind of what I do, trying to get kids to be intrigued by math, figure out that it’s not horrible,” she said. “It’s just solving problems and looking for solving the mystery.”
Her decades-long dedication to the Vilas Middle School and Fall Mountain community led Rowe to nominate Ferland for the 2023 N.H. Teacher of the Year.
“She is Fall Mountain,” Rowe said.
Nominations for this year’s N.H. Teacher of the Year opened in February. Teachers could be nominated or self-apply for the award.
Any teacher certified to teach in New Hampshire for grades pre-kindergarten through 12 at any state-approved or accredited school was eligible for nomination, according to the contest website.
Among other qualities, the candidate should be “exceptionally dedicated [and] knowledgeable” and someone who “is capable of speaking for and energizing the teaching profession, and representing the positive contributions of all teachers statewide,” the website reads.
The selection committee consists of six members, including the State Board of Education chair, deputy commissioner of education and two previous winners of N.H. Teacher of the Year.
Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education, said the committee met with the nominees for questions and panel discussions to get to know them further before selecting semi-finalists.
Semi-finalists are scheduled to be announced Wednesday, June 1, according to Stacey MacStravic, recognition and award programs coordinator the state education department, which administers the award.
A winner is expected to be announced in October.