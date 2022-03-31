There’s something in the water in the Monadnock Region — or rather, something in the food.
The judges of this year’s N.H. Food Bank Steel Chef Challenge seem to think so. Two culinary professionals from the region, Sous Chef John Bouley of RiverMead in Peterborough and Chef Jordan Scott of Machina Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene, were selected from a pool of more than 20 applicants to participate in the charity competition in Manchester this week.
And Bouley, 38, came out on top, earning himself a commemorative knife and bragging rights as the 2022 Steel Chef champion. After entering the competition on a dare from some of his friends, Bouley said he never expected to win.
“I thought it was a joke at first — I just thought there was no way,” said Bouley, who lives in Temple. “And then it was just really trying not to bawl my eyes out in front of 700 people.”
Scott and Bouley competed against two other Granite State chefs, Executive Production Chef Keith Wilson of Dunk’s Mushrooms in Brentwood and Executive Chef Tina Verville of the Bedford Village Inn, in front of an audience at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Monday. Their creations were put to the taste by a panel of judges and the discerning palate of celebrity Chef Michael Symon, who has appeared on “Iron Chef,” “Burgers, Brews and ‘Que” and various other Food Network programs.
In the Steel Chef Challenge, which is now in its sixth year, competitors don’t know what ingredients they’ll be cooking with until one minute before the challenge starts. They then have 20 minutes to create a delicious dish from scratch with all of the required elements.
Scott rarely has an opportunity to cook in front of such a large crowd, but he said all the competitors took the pressure in stride.
“Believe me, up to it I thought that would be my biggest issue, was just being on stage and nerves,” Scott said. “But for whatever reason, maybe it was just because we were cooking and not having to talk a lot, but we were all very calm.”
Bouley agreed.
“Once the time started it was kind of like we just kind of zoned in and I just cooked, you know — I kind of blocked everything out and just did my thing,” he said Wednesday.
To prepare for the competition, Scott did several practice rounds where he sent someone from his management team to the Monadnock Food Co-op or the Keene International Market to pick out a few surprise ingredients. The restaurant documented each practice session on its Instagram page with short videos known as Reels.
On Monday, the competing chefs were asked to create a dish with lobster, sausage from Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond, and smoked and pickled olives, plus an optional bonus ingredient: maple-flavored candies.
Bouley’s winning plate was actually two dishes in one: a sausage puttanesca with olives, capers and fresh tomatoes, paired with a lobster tail poached in white wine butter miso alongside locally-grown chestnut mushrooms and alpine white strawberries. He said the judges praised the way he married flavors that might not typically mesh.
“They were worried it would be a little salty, and so was I, but it ended up working out that everything played really well together,” Bouley said.
Scott whipped up a sauce with the sausage, onions, white wine, the chopped olives and some cherry tomatoes. To balance the spice of the sausage, he shaved one of the maple candies into a fine maple sugar and reduced it with the sauce. Then Scott butter-poached some lion’s mane mushrooms and pan-seared the lobster tail in the juices before serving both on top of the sausage mixture with some fresh scallions and fennel.
He said he received positive feedback from the judges, particularly on his presentation.
Participating in events like the Steel Chef Challenge gives culinary professionals the opportunity to learn from one another and enjoy some friendly competition, Scott said, while also raising money for a worthy cause. The proceeds from the event, which also featured an auction, are still being tallied but are expected to exceed $100,000, according to the N.H. Food Bank.
“Restaurants have notoriously tight margins, and so that’s a really great opportunity for chefs and restaurant workers to give back without having to give a monetary contribution on their part,” Scott said. “As well as gaining some publicity and notoriety for those chefs — regardless of how they do, just being on stage and getting that exposure is really helpful.”
The selection process for the competition includes an application, which asks chefs to provide a short bio about their culinary experience, followed by Zoom interviews with N.H. Food Bank-affiliated chefs, Scott said.
Bouley got his start in the culinary industry in high school, when he worked for fast food joints, before attending culinary school at 21. He then began cooking his way up the ladder and has haunted the kitchens of casual eateries, fine dining establishments and everything in between. He’s been a sous chef at RiverMead, a retirement community with more than 300 residents, for about two years, and helps oversee the day-to-day operations of the kitchen.
Bouley plans to put his commemorative knife — which he said is engraved and weighs roughly 30 pounds in its mounted shadow box — on display in RiverMead’s court yard for the residents to see.
Scott first started his official training in Keene High School’s culinary program and went on to graduate from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. He has since worked in kitchens across the country and helped launch restaurants for singer Carlos Santana and actress Kathryn Crosby, ex-wife of Bing Crosby.
Scott is also involved in several community organizations, including Stonewall Farm, the Keene Young Professionals Network and the Monadnock Harvest Bridge Program, and was honored as one of The Sentinel’s 2021 Trendsetters, which recognizes young professionals under 40 who are making significant impacts in their places of work and in the communities in which they live. He is a partner and culinary director at Machina Kitchen and ArtBar, in addition to its chef patron.
He noted that the Elm City has its own, smaller culinary contest, Keene Top Chef, which raises scholarship funds for Keene culinary students. Scott has been involved with the competition for several years.
“It was cool to be involved in something on such a big scale and get some inspiration for our next steps with Keene Top Chef,” Scott said.