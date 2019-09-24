A month after an auctioneer opened a new space in Keene after a fire destroyed his Swanzey business early last year, his brother says he’s owed $90,000 for construction on the property.
Mike Pappas, owner of Mike Pappas Contracting, filed suit against Knotty Pine Antique Market Inc. in Cheshire County Superior Court Sept. 4. Mike’s brother John S. Pappas owns Knotty Pine.
In his complaint, Mike Pappas alleges he had a verbal agreement with his brother beginning July 2018 that Mike’s company would provide labor and materials for construction and remodeling at 96 Dunbar St.
That work was completed June 4, according to the complaint, and there remains an unpaid balance of $90,435.85. Mike Pappas is requesting the court levy a mechanic’s lien against the property for $96,500, with the additional money accounting for his legal costs, the complaint says.
Mechanic’s liens can be employed through the court when subcontractors or contractors feel they’re owed money after performing work on a property.
Mike Pappas wrote that, “throughout the project, [John Pappas] has been a timely bill payer,” and that he doesn’t know any reason to withhold the final amount.
In a text message Sunday, Mike Pappas declined to comment, calling it a “family matter.”
Reached by phone that afternoon, John Pappas also declined to comment.
According to posts on Knotty Pine’s Facebook page, the first auction at 96 Dunbar St. was held Aug. 16, and there have been a few since then. The business now operates as Keene Auctions at the new space, according to the posts.
John Pappas bought the two-story brick building on Dunbar Street in July 2018, six months after Knotty Pine’s longtime home was destroyed in a four-alarm blaze. The Gallery at Knotty Pine Auction Service had lived on Route 10 in Swanzey for decades, where the Pappas brothers’ parents had built a country store in 1960 that later became an antique mall.