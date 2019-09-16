The owner of the former Kingsbury land has offered to pay Keene almost $700,000 over six months to prevent the city from taking the property for back taxes.
The offer came five days after the Keene City Council voted 12-2 to initiate the tax deeding process earlier this month. Accepting the offer and calling off the tax deeding would require another City Council vote, according to City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon.
The 22-acre former industrial site and its vacant manufacturing facility have been a concern of city officials for years. The property off Marlboro Street carries a large amount in unpaid taxes and interest, and has a history of environmental issues stemming from its past uses. It has also been the focus of hopes for redevelopment because of its size and proximity to downtown.
Brian J. Thibeault, a Manchester-based developer, bought the property at a foreclosure auction in 2013 after Kingsbury Corp. filed for bankruptcy.
Thibeault inherited a six-figure tax debt when he took on the property. As of midday Monday, the back taxes, interest and penalties owed from 2009 and 2010 — the basis of the current tax deeding process — added up to $695,902.
According to state law, Thibeault could hang on to the property by immediately paying the full amount. Instead, his latest proposal — sent to the city Sept. 10 by an attorney, Margaret H. Nelson — is to pay it off in six monthly installments. He has already sent the first installment of $115,833. Dragon said she received the check Monday.
Another $210,225 is owed on the property from 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019, according to the city’s revenue collection office. Those years do not factor into the tax deeding because they are more recent, and the Sept. 10 proposal does not discuss them.
Thibeault does not owe anything for 2011 through 2016, after paying the city $100,067.70 in May to cover the property’s 2016 taxes.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s exactly what I was hoping to see happen,” Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald said of the latest offer. “I never really wanted to take the property, but I thought out of consistency and fairness, we had to do this.”
Greenwald was one of three city councilors who proposed moving forward with tax deeding in February. He has said he hoped the measure would result in Thibeault paying the tax debt, rather than the city owning the property.
The tax deeding proposal was put on hold over the following months, as city officials corresponded with Thibeault and his representatives over the taxes and other issues. These include the city’s interest in extending Victoria Street through the property and an environmental assessment that has stalled because Thibeault has not granted access to the property, according to city officials.
The Sept. 10 proposal does not tackle those issues, but says Thibeault is willing to engage with city officials to resolve them “in a way that promotes the goal of an orderly and successful redevelopment of the property.”
To accept the six-month payment plan, according to Dragon, city councilors would have to vote to reconsider their decision two weeks ago to take the property for tax deeding.
The council’s next meeting is Thursday. Mayor Kendall W. Lane, who has the authority to move for reconsideration, said Monday he has not yet decided to call a re-vote on tax deeding, and would do so only if the councilors indicate they want to reconsider the vote.
In an interview Monday, Thibeault expressed frustration with the discussion of tax deeding, which he said has been unproductive. Deeding the property would be short-sighted on the part of the city, he said.
“We’ve always, always told them that the taxes would get paid,” he said. “Once this property gets developed, the taxes to the city could be five or 600,000 a year. They don’t understand that.”
He also called his latest proposal — paying about $115,000 every month for six months — a better deal for the city than deeding. “If they take the thing back for tax deeding, they don’t get any money,” he said.
Thibeault said other communities have been more accommodating and supportive when he has pursued developments there.
Citing his experience turning around other distressed post-industrial properties, he said the development he hopes to call Kingsbury Commons could be a boon to Keene, with businesses drawing pedestrians from the city’s center.
Earlier this year, James P. Phippard, a consultant working with Thibeault, walked the Keene Planning Board through a conceptual plan that would include a mixed-use development with housing, offices and restaurants on part of the property, as well as a residential area closer to an existing neighborhood.
Thibeault on Monday did not specify a timeline for the development, and said it partly depends on the city giving him more details on its plans for Victoria Street and other projects.
The city has also asked Thibeault to provide a timeline for demolishing the vacant 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, parts of which date back more than a century. Thibeault said recent testing shows it’s “riddled” with asbestos, and demolition could cost several million dollars.
He said he expects to leave the building standing temporarily while developing pad sites, or freestanding commercial parcels.