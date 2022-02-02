The owner of the downtown Keene building that was destroyed in a five-alarm fire last month is moving forward with plans to demolish the structure, according to documents filed with the city.
The Historic District Commission is slated to consider the application for the demolition of 147 Main St., which housed Cobblestone Ale House as well as two other businesses and several second-story apartments, at its meeting on Feb. 16 at City Hall.
The seven-member commission is tasked with preserving the city’s heritage and regulating construction and alterations of structures within the historic district. The building destroyed in the Jan. 8 fire falls within the historic district, which includes the bulk of downtown. City assessing records indicate it was constructed in 1910.
Timothy Sampson of Keene-based Sampson Architects submitted the application for the demolition of the building, which the city received Friday.
Sampson, who was hired by the building’s owner, George Levine, said Tuesday he assumes approval of the demolition will be little more than a formality, as the building has been deemed structurally unsafe by an engineer.
The architect said he could not provide an estimated timeline for the demolition, should the commission approve the project. Sampson added that he believes the owner intends to construct a new building at the site, but did not have further details on the future plans.
Levine could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
SCT Engineering completed the structural assessment of the building on Jan. 9, the morning after the fire.
The Keene-based engineering company detailed the damage from the fire, which erupted in the kitchen of Cobblestone Ale House, in a letter to the city’s code compliance officer, John Rogers, included among the demolition application materials. The building also included Domino’s Pizza and Piazza, a locally owned ice cream shop.
No one died or was seriously injured in the blaze, but the building’s tenants were displaced and the structure and its contents have been declared a total loss, with the Keene Fire Department estimating damages in excess of $1 million.
The approximately 65-foot-by-65-foot structure has load-bearing walls constructed of brick masonry, and wooden framing for the roof and first and second floors, according to SCT Engineering. The foundation is assumed to consist of concrete walls and interior piers or posts, the letter to the city states.
The fire destroyed the entire roof frame and significantly damaged about two-thirds of the second floor and at least half of the first-floor frame, the letter said. All of the second story partitions and about two-thirds of the first-story partitions were also significantly damaged, the letter said.
While the engineering company said that the exterior brick walls did not appear to have direct damage, the loss of the lateral support provided by the roof framing has compromised their integrity, making the building unsafe.
The structure and all building materials would be removed during the demolition, according to a narrative included with the application.