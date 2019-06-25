Owen Labrie, the Concord prep school graduate who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest called “senior salute,” was released from jail Monday on good behavior.
Labrie, 23, was serving the remaining 10 months of his sentence at the Merrimack County jail. He had completed nearly six months.
In 2015, he was acquitted of raping the female classmate at the St. Paul’s School in Concord. However, a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering a child’s welfare.
Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vt., was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex — a conviction that requires him to register as a sex offender.
Though he was originally freed on bail under curfew, a judge revoked that after prosecutors accused him of missing the curfew numerous times. He was ordered to serve what was left of his sentence in jail.
His offenses put a spotlight on the open secret of the hypersexualized culture at the school, including the “senior salute,” in which older students would try to get younger ones to engage in sexual acts with them.
His lawyers told ABC News in a statement that Labrie was “happy to be home with his family. He will be settling in and working on rebuilding his life.”
His victim, Chessy Prout, went public in 2016 and has become an advocate for sexual assault survivors. Her nonprofit organization, I Have The Right To, offers emotional support to survivors.