PETERBOROUGH — A drilling rig that tipped over last month on Route 202 while working on the Main Street bridge construction project has been righted, Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Wednesday morning.
Crews from the project’s general contractor, Franklin-based Beck & Bellucci Inc., began the process of righting the rig Monday morning and had it back on its tracks by that afternoon, MacStay added.
The intersection at Main Street was closed while crews worked to right the rig. The road has since reopened, MacStay said, though traffic is still altered due to the ongoing construction project.
The 90-ton rig tipped over the morning of April 22 while working on the retaining-wall portion of the bridge project, landing near the Contoocook River. The cause of the incident — which did not result in any injuries — remains undetermined, Peterborough Director of Public Works Seth MacLean told The Sentinel Monday.
MacLean also said he does not foresee any significant delays to the bridge’s reopening, since the Route 202 portion of the project is being done independently of the Main Street bridge. Construction on the site began in the spring of 2020, and MacLean said the bridge is still slated to open at the end of the year.
An official with Beck & Bellucci Inc. could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning to confirm whether the company plans to remove the rig or repair it on site. If the contractor does remove the rig, causing further road closures, the town will notify residents, MacStay said.
Sentinel Reporter Olivia Belanger contributed to this story.