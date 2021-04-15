The entire Monadnock Region is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning from Thursday night to Saturday morning, with a late-season storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow to high-elevation areas.
The storm is likely to begin as rain Thursday afternoon before turning to a rain/snow mixture overnight, according to NWS meteorologist Derek Schroeter.
Heaviest snowfall is expected along the Cheshire and Hillsborough county border, with potential accumulation of 7 inches in Peterborough, Schroeter said. In Keene, a snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
The result of overlapping low-pressure systems, the storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to much of northern New England, according to Schroeter. High-altitude regions will receive the heaviest snowfall, he said, though snow will also accumulate in valley locations.
NWS warns that the snow will make travel difficult and may down tree branches and cause power outages.
Eversource, one of the region’s largest energy providers, is monitoring the storm, according to spokesman William Hinkle. The company has positioned crews and equipment across the state to deal with outages and is prepared to shift those resources to hard-hit areas, Hinkle said Thursday morning.
After bringing the heaviest snow overnight, the storm will likely return to a rain/snow mixture Friday morning before ending in rain that afternoon, according to Schroeter.
Keene’s snowfall record for April 16 — since that data started being tracked in in 1893 — was set in 1904, when it received nine inches, NWS records show.