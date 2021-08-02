With just three months until Election Day, the process for replacing recently resigned Keene City Councilor Mike Giacomo is going to look a little different than it has in the past.
The filing period for candidates interested in filling the vacancy and those looking to run in the regular primary and general elections will partially coincide, said Mayor George Hansel. Because of this, anyone interested in filling the empty council seat, which is set to be officially declared vacant at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 19, will be asked to file for both positions.
“There’s obviously some overlap in the filing periods for the two positions,” Hansel said. “So if somebody wants to run in the fall, we’re going to tell them to go to register during the weeklong overlap and register for both. You’ll file ... for the vacant seat, and you’ll file to put your name on the ballot in the regular election in the fall at the same time.”
The filing period for the regular municipal elections will kick off on Aug. 18 and run through Sept. 7 (or Sept. 10 for those filing by petition) and the filing period to fill the vacant seat will begin Aug. 31 and run through Sept. 13, Hansel said.
Giacomo, who has served as a Ward 3 councilor for the last two years since being elected to a four-year term in 2019, told The Sentinel on July 21 that he was planning to step down. He and his wife purchased a new home on Hurricane Road, in Ward 5, and were in the process of moving from their house on Union Street.
He officially submitted his resignation on July 22, Hansel said.
Ward 3 covers the north-central portion of the city, extending up to the Surry border, with its western boundary running along Old Walpole Road and its southernmost part coming to a point at Central Square.
While Giacomo said he has no immediate plans to run for council in Ward 5, he didn’t rule out the possibility in the future. But he said he’s enjoyed his two years on the council and feels that he’s leaving the city in good hands.
“It’s been a wild two years with COVID and everything,” he told The Sentinel the day before submitting his resignation. “But it’s been fun. I’ve learned a lot and worked with some real good people, and I’m pretty happy with where the council is right now as far as the people on it.”
Giacomo is the second Ward 3 councilor to resign in 2021. Former Councilor Terry Clark, who serves as a Cheshire County commissioner, resigned in February following a complaint made by Councilor Mike Remy saying that Clark had attempted to record a portion of a meeting between the council and the city attorney.
Clark’s seat was filled by Andrew Madison, who was elected by the council in April.
Councilors will vote to fill the current vacancy during their meeting on Sept. 16, Hansel said. Whoever is selected will serve only a short time before they have to run again in the fall.
“They’re only actually going to be sitting for four city council meetings [before the regular elections],” Hansel said.
Each of Keene’s five wards has two councilors, while five councilors serve the city at large, for a total of 15 council positions. In this year’s municipal elections, one council spot will be up for grabs from each of the city’s wards — all for four-year terms — along with all five of the at-large seats, which carry two-year terms.
In addition, the mayor’s position — also a two-year term — will be on the ballot, along with several other positions for each ward: one ward moderator, one ward clerk, one supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Keene’s municipal primary election will be held Oct. 5 and the general election will be Nov. 2.