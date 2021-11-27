Nearly two dozen communities in Cheshire and Sullivan counties have applied for federal funds to help pay for recovery costs of damages caused by severe July storms, a state official said this week.
In addition to the 22 municipalities, a few state agencies, along with the Acworth Historical Society and the United Church of Acworth have submitted applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, according to Jenn Harper, director of the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. This program provides supplemental financial support on a cost-sharing basis, with the federal share typically being no less than 75 percent.
Homeland Security wasn’t able to provide a breakdown this week of how much money each entity requested in its application, said Fallon Reed, chief of the division’s preparedness, mitigation and recovery section.
“Part of the project development is looking at what they have for damages and validating it with FEMA,” she said. “So we won’t have the numbers for quite some time because it will also include any opportunities for hazard mitigation, to improve the sites to prevent this from happening again.”
In his requests for the presidential disaster declarations, Gov. Chris Sununu wrote that the first storm from July 17-19 resulted in more than $2.3 million in FEMA-verified damages, and the second, on July 29 and 30, in over $3 million.
According to Homeland Security, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Richmond, Troy and Winchester applied for funds from only the first disaster declaration. In response to the second storm, Walpole, Acworth, Charlestown, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Newport, Sunapee, Unity and Washington applied for funds. Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Roxbury, and Swanzey submitted applications for both disasters.
The two storms combined washed out roads, damaged bridges and culverts, inundated rivers and lakes and flooded basements throughout Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Towns, state agencies and certain nonprofits had 30 days from when the disaster declarations were made to file applications for the federal funds, Reed said. The declaration for the July 17-19 storm was announced Sept. 30, and the declaration for the July 29-30 was announced Oct. 4.
If a town missed the deadline, officials can still reach out to the division, Reed added.
Starting in the past week, Homeland Security and FEMA staff are holding introductory calls that connect with town officials. The purpose of these calls is to provide “situational awareness” and give the agencies an idea of what they’re working with, according to Reed.
Then, beginning as early as Dec. 1, there will be “recovery scoping meetings” in which officials from Homeland Security and FEMA and the applicants will discuss what work still needs to be completed, verifying the costs of work that’s already been completed, and potential mitigation opportunities, Reed said. Most communities requested to have these meetings in person, though a few will meet virtually.
“The [Homeland Security] staff is all hands on deck with this,” she said. “We’re definitely getting into the thick of things and working with the communities to get the reimbursement as quick as we can.”
The federal funds will reimburse towns for what they’ve already paid for recovery efforts, Reed said, so applicants have been responsible for covering up-front costs. But, she added, if towns do not have those funds on hand, they can work with Homeland Security to cover those costs.
Throughout the Monadnock Region, towns have already begun spending money to address summer storm damage as they work their way through the federal relief aid application process.
Swanzey has been relying on the town’s stock of gravel and stone to repair roads and nearly depleted the inventory, according to public works director Joe DiRusso. The town has also used funds from the operating budget to cover repair costs, he added.
In Alstead, several roads have been repaired, and other culverts and drains were also repaired and upgraded, according to Steve Reynolds, the town’s emergency management director. Repairing Hill Road still looms as a larger project, and damages caused by the later July storm could be as much as $500,000, he said.
Next week, Winchester officials will join a call with Homeland Security to discuss next steps in securing funds, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner. The town mostly saw damage to dirt roads, and one lane of a paved road was also damaged, she said in an email.
At a special town meeting earlier this month, Acworth residents authorized the town to borrow $2.1 million to make urgent repairs ahead of winter. The town — which was described in Gov. Chris Sununu’s request for disaster declaration as the community most damaged by the floods in the — has also drawn from its unappropriated fund balance to begin repairs while awaiting federal reimbursement.
Officials at the local, county, state and federal levels have all been involved in the storm relief effort, according to N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. In addition to ensuring towns have the resources they need to make repairs, bulking up climate-resilient infrastructure is also critical in mitigating damage from future storms, he said.
“… These 100-year events aren’t waiting 100 years anymore to occur,” he said.
Kahn helped facilitate two workshops — one shortly after the storms to file for the disaster declarations, and another in October to file for FEMA’s Public Assistance funds — to ensure municipalities understood the opportunity to receive federal aid, as well as their own financial responsibility.
Kahn also is drafting legislation that would have the state cover half of the 25 percent match for which the towns are responsible.
Reed, from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said that working with the towns and entities affected by the July storms to make sure the necessary aid gets deployed has been a priority for the division.
Work that’s already been completed will be reimbursed more quickly, Reed said. Larger projects — like those upgrading infrastructure to better withstand future storms or repairing roads that are still closed — will take more time.
“We know construction season is coming to an end due to the weather … but have faith that we will get through this and make the communities as whole as we can,” she said. “We’ll be there through the thick of it with everybody.”