Keene Mayor Kendall W. Lane presided over his final City Council meeting Thursday and offered parting gifts to five colleagues who won’t be returning with the new year.
After the council’s usual business, the evening shifted to a mixture of emotions, full of bittersweet goodbyes, plenty of laughs and a few tears.
Lane started his speech by remarking it’s been 41 years since his appointment as a Keene Housing Authority commissioner, 34 since he was sworn in as a city councilor and eight years since he became mayor.
“When I started, like Councilor [Mitch] Greenwald, my hair was brown. I did not need glasses, and I could hear everything that was being said to me,” he quipped. “I have grown old in your service.”
He lauded the city’s improved relationship with Keene State College over the years, as well as energy-efficient initiatives, efforts to be a more diverse and inclusive city, and the ongoing zoning update downtown.
“This has been a period of accomplishments and economic growth for the city. However, there are still challenges ahead for the new mayor and the incoming council,” he said, naming among them the proposed arts and culture corridor, the need for a transportation center, the development of the former Kingsbury site and expanding the tax base.
“... The city does not have a spending problem,” Lane continued. “It has a revenue problem, and the challenge will be to recognize the cause of that rev prob and correct it,.”
In closing, he thanked city staff, the councilors and his wife, Molly, for “her patience, her tolerance, her willingness to sit at home alone, night after night, when I’m at meetings.”
Lane then recognized each outgoing councilor individually, calling them up and gifting them each a key to the city, which he called an open invitation to return to the council in the future.
Up first was Robert J. O’Connor, who was elected Aug. 1 by his colleagues to fill a vacancy in Ward 4 after former Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice resigned this summer. At the polls, he lost his bid to serve the remainder of the term, ousted by newcomer Catherine “Catt” Workman.
Lane thanked him for stepping up to fill a void, but also for his prior service on the council. In the same fashion as this go-round, O’Connor was chosen to fill a vacancy in July 2012. He was reelected in 2013, but decided not to run again in 2017 because he wanted to focus on family.
Robert B. Sutherland, who opted not to run for his seat in November, joined the mayor in the center of the room.
“We haven’t always seen eye to eye, and it’s not just ‘cause I’m taller,” he joked.
Elected to represent Ward 4 in 2015, Sutherland has been a staunch fiscal conservative and a vocal opponent of nonbinding resolutions, resulting in many 14-1 votes, as Lane pointed out.
“We need not be complacent,” Lane said. “It’s important for us to be challenged once in a while, and we do appreciate the fact that you did this.”
Referring to the mayor’s earlier comment on the tax base, Sutherland replied, “Well maybe we can have a beer some time and we can talk about the spending problems.” The room roared in laughter.
Next up was Gary P. Lamoureux, who Lane said he asked to join the council shortly after he retired as fire chief in 2013. Lamoureux has served as an at-large councilor since 2016, and as a former city staff member, he offered them his gratitude.
“The people sitting at this table behind us, they don’t get enough credit for what they have to do in this city,” he said, gesturing to the desk with City Clerk Patricia A. Little, City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon and City Attorney Thomas P. Mullins.
“… It’s easy for us to sit up here and set direction, but it’s up to them to be able to follow through with it, and they do a great job with that.”
Carl B. Jacobs has represented Ward 2 since 2016 and served at large for four years prior to that, but he didn’t run for reelection in November. He offered many of the same thanks as his colleagues, then hesitated before deciding out loud that he wanted to share one last thing.
“I’m in recovery, and I think it’s been important for me to be able to say that somebody in recovery can accomplish important things in the community, can be a part of the council,” Jacobs said. “So I’ve tried to be open and honest about [the fact] that I needed help to get here, and I think that’s a good message that I wanted to share, and thanks so much for the opportunity.”
Last up was Ward 3 Councilor David C. Richards, who lost his bid for reelection to Mike Giacomo. Wrapping up his 20th year, Richards was the longest continuously serving councilor and the chairman of the planning, licenses and development committee. He tried to be a teacher to newcomers over the years, he said.
Asking his wife, Kathleen, and adult son, Alex, to join him, Richards also expressed his appreciation to Keene’s staff members.
“I’ve seen three mayors, three city attorneys, three city managers, but wait — only one city clerk,” he said, turning to Little, “who just happens to be the best city clerk in the state of New Hampshire.”
He shook hands with the 40-year staffer as she laughed, later dabbing at her eyes.
Richards fought off his own emotions, his throat catching as he offered a bit of parting advice.
“You don’t get any smarter listening to people who agree with you all the time: You get smarter listening to people who don’t agree with you,” he said. “So it’s perfectly fine to be passionate, it’s perfectly fine to disagree. It’s not fine to be disagreeable.”
Along with the key to the city, Lane handed him a green street sign that read “Richards Rd,” a gesture that moved Kathleen Richards to tears.
Lane then asked his committee chairpersons to join him and offered his gratitude: Richards, Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald of the finance, organization and personnel committee and Councilor Janis O. Manwaring of the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee.
“They are the ones who I turned to for advice, for recommendations. They are the ones that made my service successful, and I am extremely grateful for all three of them,” Lane said.
Manwaring ended the evening by presenting Lane with a framed photo of the Cheshire House and the Lane block in Keene.