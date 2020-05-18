WEST LEBANON — Restaurants in New Hampshire will start offering outdoor dining Monday as part of the state’s “Stay at Home 2.0” phased reopening.
Under the plan, restaurants must place tables more than 6 feet apart and offer hand sanitizer to guests and employees.
No more than six guests will be allowed to sit at a single table, and bars and indoor seating will not be allowed.
Restaurants also are advised to ask customers to wear a mask or face covering while entering, leaving or getting up to use a restroom. Marks aren’t required when people are sitting, according to the emergency order signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Protests in Concord
Three pastors spoke to a crowd of about 300 people Saturday outside the N.H. Statehouse in Concord, standing a few feet away from signs spelling out the prohibition on gatherings of 10 people or more.
The event featured prayers, songs and speeches from organizers of the Re-OpenNH movement, which has criticized Sununu, a Republican, for issuing orders they believe infringe on their religious rights. Former state Rep. J.R. Hoell said he reminded the crowd that lawmakers also are to blame.
“They’re equally complicit in these rules because they haven’t undone them,” he said in a phone interview. “They were equally negligent in closing the state and they need to reopen it now.”
Sununu said the religious leaders he’s spoken to want to take things slowly.
This article and others are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.