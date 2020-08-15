Employees at the Clark-Mortenson Agency have learned a lot the past few months.
Like businesses across the country, they had to quickly pivot earlier this year from working in an office to working remotely as government guidelines and regulations were put in place to help limit the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.
And while the agency’s Keene office has since reopened to in-person appointments, President Tom Minkler expects the business plan going forward will be a hybrid model of staff working in the office and from home.
“I don’t think we ever examined it closely enough to say this is something our clients may want,” he said regarding the agency’s interest in having employees work remotely. “When it’s thrust upon you, you have to now ask the question.”
In response, many clients have said they’re fine with meeting virtually and conducting business that way, he said. However, that could change in the next six to 12 months, as there may be a greater demand for in-person interaction.
“The expectation from our clients changes almost on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “I’m not sure the model we’re using now will be the model we’re using down the road. Everything continues to evolve.”
The sudden shift around mid-March from working in an office to working at home has changed how companies nationwide do business.
While those changes were temporary at first, it’s likely they’ll become permanent in some sectors.
David Juvet, senior vice president for public policy with the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, said Friday that the move to working remotely, or telecommuting, was taking place before the pandemic, as businesses reached beyond commuting distance to fill vacancies, and looked to reduce overhead costs.
“It had been part of the natural progression. The pandemic accelerated that,” he said.
Having employees work from home is doable for some sectors of the state’s economy, such as service-oriented businesses like law, accounting and financial services firms, he said. Others — manufacturing, retail, travel and tourism, for example — mostly require employees to be physically present, he said.
Employees’ ability to telecommute also depends heavily upon the state’s telecommunication and broadband infrastructure, Juvet said.
Some areas of the state, such as the Southeast, have had broadband for a number of years, affording greater access for people and businesses than in other places, he said.
The switch to working remotely has exposed the reality that access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet connectivity is far from perfect, according to Phil Suter, president and CEO of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re making progress in some towns, but we still have a long way to go,” he wrote in an email.
In the meantime, it’s probably premature to speculate whether local companies that have been working remotely during the past several months will make this a permanent part of their business models, he wrote.
Liberty Mutual Insurance, for one, is looking to have employees return to the office over time.
However, a Liberty Mutual spokesperson said in an email that the majority of the company’s employees, including those in Keene, will continue to work virtually through the end of the year.
“We’ll be taking a phased approach in re-opening our offices with some employees returning sooner than others. Our priority is that we do this right, rather than quickly,” the spokesperson wrote.
Other companies have reopened their brick-and-mortar locations with pandemic precautions, and are continuing with a business model that includes in-person interaction for the long haul.
“In my business, we, like everybody else, shut down in the middle of March and transitioned to doing things virtually,” said Alan Stroshine, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Keene.
While conducting business over the phone and on online meeting platforms was effective, he said it wasn’t the same as having a client sitting across from him in his West Street office.
“This is a relationship business, and I feel the relationship is stronger face-to-face rather than virtual,” he said.
Anecdotally, Juvet said he’s struck by the number of people he continues to meet who are still telecommuting even though Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order expired more than a month ago.
“I’m not sure what that means for the long-term, but it’s clear some sectors are continuing work from home,” he said. “I can’t tell if that is because of lingering concerns with COVID-19 or employers just recognize that their employees can be just as productive at home as they would be in the office.”