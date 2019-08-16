SPOFFORD — Two out-of-state residents were involved in a motor vehicle accident in Spofford Monday morning.
Howard Warner, 92, of Avoca, N.Y., was pulling out of The Big Deal parking lot just before noon, heading west, when his vehicle clipped the passenger side of another vehicle driving east, according to Lt. Michael Bomba of the Chesterfield Police Department.
The impact spun the vehicle being driven by Michael Griffin, 65, of Bourne, Mass., into the eastbound lane, Bomba said.
Bomba said there was medical transport from the accident, but didn't have information about who was taken to the hospital.