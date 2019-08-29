A 36-plus-year career in newspapers does not pack easily into so many cardboard boxes.
At times over the past weeks, I wish it were that tidy.
Funny, the things you save; the items you remember, and don’t.
I kept a lot of memos and résumés and piles of local news budgets that date back years.
I kept clippings of favorite stories from a wide range of newspapers. I kept photos, too, lots of photos … just not in any organized way. One of my favorites, which I thought I’d lost, showed up as a bookmark in a resource guide lost amid rubble in a file cabinet drawer.
It was a Sentinel photo of myself and my son taken more than two decades ago.
Glad to have that back.
I apparently had a thing for hanging onto cards from readers — those expressing kind wishes, congratulations or praise — and not remembering necessarily that I had saved them. But I’m glad that I did. Such a wonderful form of correspondence; hand-written cards and letters are the best, but a lost art. I found the notes — more than two dozen at last count — in nooks and crannies around my office, and it made me wish that, over the years, I had sent more cards myself.
Not one note or email from an angry reader turned up. There were many over the years, to be sure, but they appear not to have passed my must-save test.
Reminiscing — and even an emotional purge — can be good for the soul.
Today is my final day at The Sentinel, which I joined in 1983 as a shy, unsure sports writer. I was lodged in a row of desks with the smart, witty, Ivy League-educated opinion page editor; the funny, at times equally sassy lifestyle editor; and the sports editor, winding down his career with one final project: me.
Bert Rafford told me to ditch the necktie before I sat down at my desk the first time. Thirty minutes later, a little before 7 a.m., a light-blue food truck pulled up alongside The Sentinel building on St. James Street. Bert walked me out and bought me a hot dog with the works.
I don’t remember it as being an option.
The project was underway.
I was far from a hardened journalist then. For one, I drank neither coffee in the morning nor scotch in the evening.
But, you grow into your work.
And now I’m preparing today to walk out a front door I’ve entered thousands of times — this time for good as an employee. I’m not sad as much as I am nostalgic. I’m filled with immense gratitude, more than anything; thankful for those people who believed in me, who supported me, and who cared enough to take the time to help make me a better person and journalist.
I’ve worn a few hats at this newspaper, and my job has taken me near and far, including to southeast Asia, where I worked on attachment for an English language newspaper, dined with sultans and lounged with leatherback sea turtles on a deserted, white opal-colored beach.
I’ve interviewed presidents, professional athletes and celebrities. I’ve played golf with K.C. Jones, Lou Brock, Ivan Lendl and Bobby Orr, to name but a few.
I don’t have a favorite moment, or story. There are too many, and the years have frayed threads of my memory.
I do regret not following through on a promise to sit down for a second casual conversation with John Hoffman, a modest but wonderful man, who, along with his wife, Jean, have given so much to this region.
John’s story, told humbly but fascinatingly, includes the major role he played as a lawyer in helping to negotiate the release of 52 American diplomats and citizens held hostage for 444 days by Iran in the early 1980s.
John specialized in international dispute resolution. I wrote a short magazine profile on him, but his story is not short, any more than a foul ball is good contact. Behind-the-scenes deals brokered in clandestine locales is but one backdrop of the effort that brought an end to the high-profile international diplomatic dispute.
I wanted to hear the whole story, but time cut our interview short.
Maybe time will avail itself to conclude that conversation.
My desire to identify a couple of men posing with my father in an aged, torn photo that had sat in a nightstand drawer at my home for decades unearthed the story of Harold Mizo, a local barber and artist, who, before then, was one of the top pool players in the country, a New York City legend known on promotional posters as “The Wonder Boy.”
Weeks of sleuthing led me to his daughter, who was living in Florida.
Mizo was a dapper man who regularly wore suits and a fedora right up to the end. He was 99 when he died in 2005.
He had long given up his hustling days by the time he arrived in this city, but he is said to have once played Willie Masconi, regarded as maybe the best all-time pool player, and held his own. Local folks remember that top names in the game, including Boston Shorty, occasionally came to the area to play Mizo as part of their preparation for their own tournaments or big-money games.
And he was in Keene all those years cutting hair from his below-ground shop at the corner of Central Square and West Street, and painting under the name “Mozian” from the studio in the back room of his barbershop.
He and his wife, Hazel, were Jehovah’s Witnesses, which led to his adoption of a quieter, gambling-free lifestyle.
My father was a fine local pool player, second only to Harold Mizo, more than a few local folks said. I never did find out if they ever played, but I enjoyed writing that column.
On my office wall is a framed photo of a young girl named Negel, then an 8-year-old from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the Fresh Air program. The Sentinel wrote three stories on Negel during her two-week summer stay with a Keene family in 2002.
The photo was taken by Sentinel photographer Michael Moore. It’s my favorite image, maybe ever, a simple but moving portrait of the young girl, eyes wide, looking back over her shoulder at someone or something from a watercolor-soft green background. Her hesitation and hope is palpable.
I’ve tried over the years to locate Negel to speak with her for a column about the Fresh Air program, to ask her how it might have shaped her life, if at all. But I was shunned at every turn. Hung up on, in one instance. I wish I knew of her fate; my sense is that others in the know would rather I didn’t.
I saved dozens of copies of our exhaustive and award-winning coverage of the flood of 2005, which claimed lives and altered the physical landscape of parts of the region.
Scanning the pages and special sections of days of coverage triggered a small measure of the adrenaline that drove our entire staff for days on end. I can’t recall any coverage effort that compares to our reporting on that weather-related catastrophe.
Working on a daily deadline is fleeting; there is never enough time to reflect on, let alone deconstruct, your work. Last week I reread a lot of our coverage of the flood, and I was reminded how profoundly our staff was affected by what happened, and how proud — and tired — we all were.
I have piles of newspapers carrying our coverage of the town of Marlborough’s saga to approve funding to build a new school. I don’t remember why, expressly, I saved them, but it was an emotional, consequential small-town story, which pitted residents against one another. Hard to believe that was 12 years ago.
I found traces of stories that reminded me how fortunate I am to work for an organization that dares to act and think big when the moment is right.
On a whim, we contemplated the idea of embedding a reporter in Tikrit, Iraq, to chronicle the dangerous but necessary work of a locally based U.S. Army Reserve Unit. A few months later, that’s just where our reporter was. Casey Farrar spent two weeks with the unit, filing stories, blog entries and chatting live with Sentinel readers from the dateline Contingency Operating Base Speicher, Iraq.
Expenses included Kevlar and supplemental life insurance.
In 2015, columnist Steve Gilbert was dispatched to Hayneville, Ala., to follow area adults and youths and write — “under a blazing August Alabama sun” — as they participated in the 50th commemoration of the death of Keene native Jonathan Daniels.
Daniels was shot Aug. 20, 1965, by an off-duty special deputy while pulling down a 17-year-old African-American teen, saving her life.
Gilbert also tagged along as part of a diverse group of medical professionals, many local, who journeyed to the impoverished island nation of Haiti to administer care to its citizens. His powerful, trenchant dispatches from the field held nothing back.
A Sentinel reporter and photographer were on the road — literally — with Doris “Granny D” Haddock 18 years ago for the final leg of her cross-country march to Washington, D.C., for campaign finance reform.
We were at the inauguration of this nation’s first black president to talk with area folks who journeyed to the U.S. Capitol, to be a part of that history.
A presidential inauguration one day, a city council meeting the next.
That’s good stuff.
Friends have told me I have the best job in the world; I’ve never disagreed.
I will miss journalism. I will miss my talented, dedicated colleagues. I will miss the pulse of the newsroom, the feeling of reward that comes from producing a product each day beneath the sound and glare of a ticking clock.
Journalism is a river that runs through me, and I suspect it always will in some measure.
I arrived at The Sentinel with wide eyes and an appetite for experience. I learned a noble craft, nurtured and guided by some of the best mentors in the business.
You want a Murderers’ Row? How about Jim Ewing, Rafford, Frank Barndollar, Tom Kearney, Jim Rousmaniere, Tom Ewing and Terry Williams. Those have been my professors, thank you.
I am a product of their teachings, their wisdom and their counsel. I learned grace under pressure, the power and nuance of language, responsibility and accountability, tact, and all the while I was encouraged to embrace and explore my style and my individuality.
My career has been spent in the company of journalists who give a damn, who are unburdened because they are encouraged to be so, and who embrace their public-service role.
I’ve been propped up by so many skilled reporters, editors and photographers who are our front-line forces. So many of them, perhaps unknowingly, are my inspiration. They work long, odd hours and do difference- making work.
The Sentinel has a long, demonstrated history of defending the public’s right to know; those battles over the years have been many, marked by satisfying wins, and frustrating defeats or stalemates. This newspaper’s role as a proxy for the public, however, has been and will remain steadfast.
My career has been spent at an independent, family owned publication, free of bottom-line corporate intrusion and faceless ownership. My publishers were at the table every day in a shared pursuit of community service and excellence. It’s an exception to the rule these days.
My deep roots and connections in this region are because of this job. I savor conversations and meetings with caring citizens. I welcome opposing views and feedback; it keeps you on your toes; it makes you think; it forces you to consider and respect alternative viewpoints.
It’s a give and take that should exist between a community newspaper and those people it serves.
I’m richer for my Sentinel experiences; I’m indebted to those who took a chance on me, who believed in me, who trusted me; I’m appreciative beyond words to this region’s caring, giving, engaged readers who held myself and this 220-year-old organization to the highest standards.
I’ve had it good.
Next week I step across a new threshold.
My next job starts Tuesday at 8 a.m. I may begin it with a hot dog with the works … for old times’ sake.
Paul Miller is The Sentinel’s Executive Editor.