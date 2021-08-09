The Otter Brook Lake Beach and Surry Mountain Lake Beach parks will remain closed for the remainder of the season due to flooding, the Army Corps of Engineers New England Chapter announced Monday.
The parks have been closed since early July due to heavy rain, according to a news release. Though the rain has lightened up over the past week or so, the parks are still unusable.
"Both parks received approximately 18 inches of rainfall during the month [of July] and recreation facilities remain under water," the release said.
The dams at the parks are fully operational and working as designed to hold back water from downstream communities, according to the release. When the water recedes, the Army Corps will assess any damage to buildings, roads, beaches and lawn areas.
Otter Brook is in Keene and Roxbury. Surry Mountain, in Surry, is on the Ashuelot River.
"Repairs and debris cleanup will begin when possible," the release says, "but the decision has been made that the parks will not be re-opened for the 2021 season, which typically runs through Labor Day weekend."