The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in April fined Monro Inc., almost $200,000 after identifying multiple violations at its auto service center in Keene, records from the federal agency indicate.
OSHA inspected Tire Choice Auto Service Centers at 580 Main St. in response to a complaint, according to the agency’s records, which indicate OSHA opened the investigation Jan. 4 and issued citations April 18.
The inspection, which was conducted with no prior notice to the business, found five violations OSHA categorized as “serious,” two as “repeat” and three as “other,” according to the records, with penalties totaling $198,895.
Monro Inc., a national company headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., owns more than 1,300 auto repair shops and tire dealers, its website states. That includes Tire Choice.
Monro Inc. contested all the alleged violations on May 12. In an email, company officials said employee safety is a top priority and denied the allegations in the citations.
“We devote significant resources to ensure that our employees are provided with a safe workplace ... but we cannot comment at this time due to pending litigation,” the company spokesperson stated. The manager of Tire Choice Auto Service Centers in Keene declined to comment.
The OSHA records do not contain much information about the agency’s findings besides dates, fines and corresponding regulations. OSHA does not discuss the specifics of ongoing investigations, U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson Ted Fitzgerald previously told The Sentinel.
The first “repeat” violation listed in the records, with an attached penalty of $61,391, states that around Jan. 4, “employees using a Ammco 10,000 lb. capacity lift … were exposed to crushing hazards when the lift was operated with the safety latch release cable broken and held open with vice grips.” This violation is categorized as “repeat” because a Monro Inc. location in New York was previously cited with a violation of the corresponding regulation requiring “employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm,” according to the records.
The second alleged repeat violation is split into two parts. The first, which carries a fine of $85,938, stems from a requirement that “goggles or other suitable eye protection shall be used during all gas welding or oxygen cutting operations,” the records state. The second part contains no fine but cites a requirement that employers provide and maintain personal protective equipment in a “sanitary and reliable condition wherever it is necessary.” Grouped citations carry only one fine, U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson James Lally previously told The Sentinel in reference to an unrelated case.
The first “serious” citation listed in OSHA’s records references a federal requirement that workplace exit routes be free and unobstructed, with an attached penalty of $9,822. The second, carrying a penalty of $12,278, pertains to a requirement that employers select and have their employees use personal protective equipment if there are hazards, the records state.
The third serious violation, with a penalty of $12,278, references a regulation that the “employer shall provide training to each employee who is required … to use PPE,” according to the records.
The fourth listed by OSHA, with a penalty of $7,366, cites a requirement to legibly mark electric circuits to indicate their purposes. The fifth serious violation listed in the records involves a regulation that requires ground-fault circuit-interrupter protection for all 125-volt electrical outlets installed in bathrooms and on rooftops. The records list the penalty for this citation at $9,822.
The three alleged violations characterized as “other” reference requirements to inspect fire extinguishers monthly, install and use labeled equipment as the label instructs and not use flexible cords and cables “as a substitute for the fixed wiring of a structure.” None of these “other” alleged violations carry a fine.
All abatement dates — deadlines for when Monro Inc. would need to prove it has corrected the alleged violations — have passed. The case is still marked open, however, indicating that final fines and citations may change.
