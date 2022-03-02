With soft black wool, a scarlet liner and monogrammed initials, this vintage nurse’s cloak is missing only one thing — its owner.
Katherine Ward, 41, of Keene said she was in Cheshire Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit near the pick-up area of the emergency department in January when she stumbled upon the lonely garment.
“I noticed the cloak one day, and I was cold so I put it on,” said Ward, a nurse at the Keene hospital. She wears the cloak only when she’s at work, and it stays there so others can wear it too.
Despite being in immaculate condition, Ward said the cloak looks at least 60 to 70 years old. It’s marked S.N. and E.C.H., presumably for “student nurse” and Elliot Community Hospital. The cloak also bears the initials A.C.C.
Ward concluded it must have belonged to someone who worked at the old hospital that is now the Elliot Center at Keene State College.
The Elliot building was constructed in 1810 but wasn’t converted into a hospital until the late 19th century, according to Keene State’s website. The structure was incorporated into the Keene State campus in 1972 when the college purchased the building. The student-nurse program closed in 1986 after having celebrated its 91st graduating class.
“The more I looked at [the cloak], the more it seemed like a piece of nursing history,” Ward said.
Odette Fournier, former director of nursing at Cheshire Medical, said the cloak may have been donated to the hospital by a former nurse. She said that in the past, cloaks hung on hooks near the exits so nurses could wear them while escorting a patient out to be picked up.
“You’d put it on, wheel them outside and hang it back up,” she said.
Fournier, who is now living in Melfa, Va., after retiring from Cheshire Medical in 2000, has a cloak similar to the one Ward found, from when she was at Sacred Heart Hospital in Manchester in the 1960s. Fournier said all nursing students were required to have one.
“It was part of the standard uniform,” she said. “We would wear them in the fall or winter, or at special occasions like a capping ceremony.”
Fournier’s cloak is navy blue with a bright red lining. She added that hers has a collar on it that can be hooked to be wrapped around the body and worn like a cape.
But the use of these garments stretches back much further.
Alan Rumrill, executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, said they were worn by nurses during World War I to distinguish them from doctors in the field.
Steve Hooper, a Keene resident who directed the documentary film “American Nurse at War,” said his great-aunt, Marion McCune Rice, served as a nurse in World War I and had a nurse’s cloak herself, though it looks much older than the cloak found by Ward. He said they were also used during World War II, though he is unsure when they became obsolete.
Cloaks like the one Ward found were used in professional settings and would not have been worn day to day or while caring for a patient, Hooper said.
A tag on the cloak’s collar shows it was manufactured by New England Uniform Center in Boston, a division of Nursewear Inc. Hooper said Nursewear was established in 1956, and given that Elliot Hospital closed in the early ‘70s, he thinks the cloak was manufactured sometime in between.
He drew a correlation between nurses of years past who served in wars as his great-aunt did and nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic today. Many soldiers and nurses in World War I died of famine as well as from diseases like influenza, he noted.
“Nurses serving during this pandemic have lost lives,” Hooper said. “They’re running towards danger to care for the sick and injured — like in World War I. They’re both heroes to me.”
Ward said she was introduced to nursing through her mother, Anne Ward, who also formerly worked at Cheshire Medical.
“I remember when I was young I always looked through my mom’s books and read about different conditions,” she said. “Her being a nurse opened that world for me.”
Ward said she and her family moved to the area from Virginia when she was around 15, and she started nursing school in 2008, shortly after giving birth to her son. She began her career at Cheshire Medical in 2015 and worked in the ICU for three years. In 2018, she shifted to the operating room but resumed work in the ICU when COVID-19 hit.
Recently, she’s been working night shifts caring for patients in that unit. “It’s definitely been very stressful,” she said, and she thinks the world has been forever changed by the pandemic. “Even if we go back to some semblance of normal, there’s still that memory of it in our minds and the worry of a new virus taking its place. Having a mask on all the time is part of daily life.”
Hooper said nurses deserve more recognition for the work they’ve done since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“There’s trauma in this pandemic,” he said. “We cannot underestimate the sacrifices of nurses working in local hospitals.”
Since finding the cloak, Ward said she has asked colleagues around the hospital about it and has also posted a note near where she found it to see if anyone has any more information on who it may have belonged to.
Anyone who does can contact Ward at mysterycape@aol.com.