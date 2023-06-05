The Keene School Board of Education and Partnering for Public Education have teamed up with the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project to give a presentation to the city on the problems surrounding state education funding.
The presentation will take place at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in The Hive conference room on Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. It is expected to last 40 minutes and will cover how public schools are funded, comparing the amount of funding to the proportion of overall state revenue and compare it to every other state in the country. Property taxes will be a large part of the presentation, according to Zack Sheehan, executive director of the N.H School Funding Fairness Project.
Jennifer Freeman, a member of the Keene School Board, said the only way to solve the issue of school funding is to contact senators and representatives. In partnership with the organization, Freeman added she hopes to light a fire under people in the community as to what is going on and why it’s unfair.
“The N.H. [School] Funding Fairness [Project] is doing these workshops across the state and communities are inviting them to come and bring this issue to light and educate the public about it,” Freeman said. “We wanted in on that and we invited them to come and do one in our community.”
A lot of the information shared will come from data straight from state agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Administration.
“I really kind of paint a picture of how regressive our tax structure is in New Hampshire and how our school funding system really is also regressive,” Sheehan said.
He hopes to demonstrate the connection between school funding and student outcomes.
The nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2019 and consists of four staff, works on an open-door policy, bringing this information to any school board or community groups who request it, something Sheehan has done all over the state in the past month.
It’s hard to find anyone in the state who isn’t impacted by school funding, property tax or mortgage rates, he said. The goal is to help people understand where the issues lie and what some potential solutions are.
“We give people the knowledge and the understanding to contact their representatives and state senators and tell them they want them to prioritize,” Sheehan said.
Maybe one person contacting a representative wouldn’t have done much, he said, but getting a couple of hundred individuals together will create change.
The presentation will feature state level data as well as figures specific to the Elm City, Sheehan said.
“We do hyperlocal reports everywhere we go, so we will be providing two different reports,” Sheehan said. “One that shows this is the school finances of Keene, and we pulled out the past 15 years so you can see tax rates over that time and average expenditures.”
The other report will provide metrics to compare local community to statewide averages, such as number of advances placement courses, graduation rates and SAT scores.
“You can see a trend around the state of where some communities with lower funding and lower property values and higher tax rates sometimes only have one or two AP classes, as opposed to an average of 11,” Sheehan said.
After the presentation there will be time for questions, which Sheehan said is always helpful.
“We definitely do not know everything and it’s really encouraging to me when people come out and I always learn something from these presentations,” Sheehan said. “I would prefer people come with an open mind and come ready to ask hard, critical questions.”
More information about N.H. School Funding Fairness Project can be found at www.fairfundingnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.